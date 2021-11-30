SG and Dining Services host ‘Holiday Food Pantry’ event

Student Government’s Lend-a-Wing Food Pantry is hosting a UNF Holiday Food Drive-in partnership with Dining Services. Taking place next Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., three separate competitions will be held.

Weigh-In : The largest collective weight of donation items wins. Items Brought : The largest number of items donated, according to the donation list, wins. Creative Design : The most creative display of the donation items wins.

Prizes will consist of the following:

Catering for up to 10 people with a choice between two meal options

$100 catering voucher from Einstein’s Bagels on campus

10 individual tickets for a meal in the Cafe

All items on the donation list are below.

To find more information on the event, visit the UNF dining services Instagram or UNF Lend-a-Wing Instagram.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].