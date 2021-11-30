SG and Dining Services host ‘Holiday Food Pantry’ event
November 30, 2021
Student Government’s Lend-a-Wing Food Pantry is hosting a UNF Holiday Food Drive-in partnership with Dining Services. Taking place next Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., three separate competitions will be held.
- Weigh-In: The largest collective weight of donation items wins.
- Items Brought: The largest number of items donated, according to the donation list, wins.
- Creative Design: The most creative display of the donation items wins.
Prizes will consist of the following:
- Catering for up to 10 people with a choice between two meal options
- $100 catering voucher from Einstein’s Bagels on campus
- 10 individual tickets for a meal in the Cafe
All items on the donation list are below.
To find more information on the event, visit the UNF dining services Instagram or UNF Lend-a-Wing Instagram.
___
