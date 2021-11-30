SG and Dining Services host ‘Holiday Food Pantry’ event

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
November 30, 2021

Student Government’s Lend-a-Wing Food Pantry is hosting a UNF Holiday Food Drive-in partnership with Dining Services. Taking place next Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., three separate competitions will be held. 

  1. Weigh-In: The largest collective weight of donation items wins.
  2. Items Brought: The largest number of items donated, according to the donation list, wins. 
  3. Creative Design: The most creative display of the donation items wins. 

Prizes will consist of the following:

  • Catering for up to 10 people with a choice between two meal options
  • $100 catering voucher from Einstein’s Bagels on campus
  • 10 individual tickets for a meal in the Cafe

All items on the donation list are below.

Lend-a-Wing Pantry is partnering with UNF Dining Services to bring a Holiday Food Drive contest to UNF students on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Graphic courtesy of UNF Student Government.

To find more information on the event, visit the UNF dining services Instagram or UNF Lend-a-Wing Instagram.

