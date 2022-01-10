UNF kickoffs their 50th anniversary celebration with an event full of games, prizes, and giveaways

Darvin Nelson, General Assignment Reporter
January 10, 2022

(Updated 2:00 pm Jan. 10, 2022, to reflect changes to event competitions and details.)

Join your fellow Ospreys at UNF’s 50th Anniversary kick-off event where one student will be chosen to win a $2,500 scholarship. The event is free for all UNF students, faculty, and staff and will take place outside in the UNF Arena Plaza on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 3:30 p.m.

Shot of the front of the University of North Florida entrance and fountain. Courtesy of the UNF Athletics website.

“It’s UNF’s 50th anniversary and we will be celebrating all year long! Join us this Thursday at the 50th Anniversary Celebration Kickoff event with fun games, music, a scholarship giveaway and more,” writes UNF. 

___

