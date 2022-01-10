UNF kickoffs their 50th anniversary celebration with an event full of games, prizes, and giveaways

(Updated 2:00 pm Jan. 10, 2022, to reflect changes to event competitions and details.)

Join your fellow Ospreys at UNF’s 50th Anniversary kick-off event where one student will be chosen to win a $2,500 scholarship. The event is free for all UNF students, faculty, and staff and will take place outside in the UNF Arena Plaza on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 3:30 p.m.

“It’s UNF’s 50th anniversary and we will be celebrating all year long! Join us this Thursday at the 50th Anniversary Celebration Kickoff event with fun games, music, a scholarship giveaway and more,” writes UNF.

