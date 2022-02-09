Don Toliver and The Third Estate to perform at Ozfest; what to expect and how to score free tickets

One of the University of North Florida’s (UNF) most prominent annual events, Ozfest, has a lot riding on it, especially after Ozfest 2021 was held as a drive-in event.

This year, it will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the UNF Coxwell Amphitheater. Remember, the event is free to all students with a valid Osprey 1Card.

Ozfest will provide merchandise on a first-come-first-serve basis, so plan to line up early if you want the goods.

Students must get their tickets before the event by going to www.ticketreturn.com/unf. The username is your UNF ‘N’ number, and the password should be “guest.” If you have any issues acquiring a ticket, you can email [email protected], and they can help get you hooked up.

The general public or UNF alumni can purchase their tickets for $30 here. The discount code for alumni is “swoop.”

Featured on a killer graphic, Osprey Life and Productions announced that musician Don Toliver will be performing alongside Battle of the Bands victors The Third Estate. He is known for hits such as “No Idea” and “Lemonade.” Indeed some Ospreys are excited, but there are mixed feelings about this year’s guest artist. Spinnaker asked fellow Ospreys on Instagram what they think about Don Toliver performing at Ozfest.

“Not someone I listen to personally, but it’s gonna be lit tbh,” responded one user.

“I think OzFest shouldn’t even be happening during a pandemic tbh,” another user wrote.

“I only know him from one Tik Tok sound,” responded a third.

“We feel excited!” The Third Estate told Spinnaker. “Of course, rap and ska/punk music is going to make for a genre diverse show, but we’re looking forward to just having fun and making sure everyone has a good time!”

The Third Estate will be releasing their first album, “Out Of Sight Out Of Mind,” on Feb. 15, just before Ozfest. They’ll perform a few songs from that album, as well as their favorite covers to give people something to sing along to.

Although rides will be missing at this year’s Ozfest, UNF will be hosting a carnival the next day on Feb. 18. Taking place at 5 p.m. in Parking Lot 55, this event is also free and will have food trucks, carnival rides, and giveaways.

To keep up with more Osprey Life and Productions events, visit their website, or follow their Instagram.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].