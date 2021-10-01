‘The Third Estate’ claim victory at UNF’s Battle of the Bands

A night marked by ill-received comedy, frozen snacks, and— of course— good music, this year’s Battle of the Bands has concluded. In the end, The Third Estate won the student’s hearts and will perform at OzFest.

Check out the highlights from these memorable performances below.

A1 Music 904 kicked off the event. Visit their Instagram here.

Myles Brandon was the second band to perform, check out their Instagram here.

Close Encounters, a DIY band from Jacksonville according to their Spotify, hit the stage next. Check them out on Instagram here.

Closing out the show, The Third Estate graced the stage. Check out their Instagram here.

Perhaps the strangest part of the Battle of the Bands was the comedian. Between sets, Ryan O’Flanagan entertained the crowd. His jokes covered a variety of topics from American politics to sexual activities, and many more which didn’t seem to satisfy students.

Throughout the entire event, many students expressed their dislike for his comedy. Many even went so far as to yell for him to leave the stage on numerous occasions.

Regardless of the odd event between sets, Ospreys seemed to thoroughly enjoy this year’s Battle of the Bands. Look for The Third Estate at next year’s OzFest!

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].