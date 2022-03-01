Women’s History Month begins today, events to look out for

Close on the heels of Black History Month, March celebrates Women’s History Month.

The University of North Florida Women’s Center has several events planned across all of March, with the exception of spring break, many of which are free for all.

“The Women’s History Month Committee, made up of UNF and community partners, created a robust and impactful calendar of events that celebrate women, and highlight contributions women have made throughout history,” wrote the Women’s Center Specialist Jessica Harris in a statement.

Here are some, but not all, of the many events being held this month:

One of the first events is the Women’s History Month Celebration. This is a luncheon being held in the Student Union Friday, March 4. Tickets can be purchased here. A limited number of free student tickets are also available at the Women’s Center. The featured speaker will be Carmen Perez, who is described as an “award-winning, internationally-known civil and human rights leader and Chicana feminist,” according to Harris.

The next event is the Dinner with a Feminist. Held on Tuesday, March 8, the event is free for all and will happen in the Student Union. The International Women’s Day Violin Recital is being held right after this dinner in the Fine Arts Center.

The final event before the spring break hiatus is the Consent Carnival Market Day. During Market Days next Wednesday, the Victim Advocacy Program will be attending to inform and educate students about consent.

After spring break, on Friday, March 25, there will be a Poetry Slam in the Student Union. Hosted by the Women’s Center in conjunction with the Interfaith Center, it will also be an interactive workshop and can be attended virtually over Zoom with this link.

On Tuesday, March 29, a panel titled “Women’s Voices: Five Women, Five Decades” will be held in the library. Five women will be sharing their experiences from over 50 years of UNF. Attendance is free for all.

The final event planned for Women’s History Month is the Women’s Maker Market, on the afternoon of Thursday, March 31. Once again free for all, it will be held in the Student Union Plaza, featuring women in artisan fields showing off their crafts and offered services.

These are just some of the many things planned by the Women’s Center for Women’s History Month. The full calendar of events can be seen here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].