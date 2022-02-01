Black History Month 2022 UNF calendar of events

(Updated 10:00 am Tuesday, Feb. 1, to include updated Kickoff event.)

Celebrating Black History Month, various organizations on UNF’s campus are hosting free events throughout the month of February.

The first event, taking place on Tuesday, the Student Alliance for Inclusion and Diversity (SAID) will host Black History trivia through their Instagram story posts, starting at noon. SAID will give prizes to trivia winners. Postponed until Thursday, Feb. 3, the Black History Month Kickoff will be happening on the Library Walkway from 10:00 am until noon.

On Wednesday, the Black Student Union (BSU) will be holding their first meeting of the semester to discuss Black History month events and their Spring schedule. This meeting will take place remotely on Zoom from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The next day, on Thursday, the Latin American Student Organization and BSU will discuss the history of African influence in Latin America. The meeting will be held at the Student Union in room 3804 from 6:00 pm till 7:30 pm. On Feb. 8, the National Pan Hellenic Council will be showcasing sororities and fraternities on the boardwalk outside the Osprey Cafe from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

For their 41st annual MLK celebration, the Intercultural Center will host the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Celebration on Feb. 9 from noon to 1:30 pm. Dr. Mary Frances Berry, a historian, writer, and activist, has been selected as the guest speaker. The event will be held on Zoom, and students can register to attend here.

In the Student Union Ballrooms on Feb. 9, there will be a roundtable discussion, from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm, on the experiences of being young, Black, and LGBTQ in Jacksonville and the South in general. On Feb. 11, students have the opportunity to relax and paint in Student Union Ballroom D from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In room 3804 of the Student Union, the Intercultural Center and Women’s Center will host an event talking about various hair types and tips from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. The event will also take place over Zoom.

In the following week, Osprey Life and Productions will host Black History month trivia on their Instagram starting at 6:00 pm Feb. 21. That Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Jax Melanin Market will combine with Market Day, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, to bring food trucks, music, and Black-owned businesses on campus. In the Student Union Room 3805 on Feb. 24, there will be a Victim Advocate’s Talks and Topics to discuss the criminalization of Black girls in Florida. Closing out the month, the Black Excellence Expo will be held in the Student Union Ballrooms on Feb. 25 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

For more information, view the full list of events here.

