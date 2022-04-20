A look into the Boathouse’s tumultuous history

Did you know that the original Boathouse burned down in a fire? Or that it used to be called “Wackadoo’s?” Well, the Boathouse has quite an interesting history, and many hope its future is likewise.

In 1973, the Boathouse was built on a lakefront and operated as a bubbly social area, bar and restaurant. Soon enough, a deck was added to the bar where music performances, poetry readings and small theater productions were held on the regular.

“The facility served as a popular gathering place for students, faculty, and staff to mingle and interact with each other,” according to the UNF library’s archives.

Unfortunately, the fun only lasted a few years. The Boathouse went up in flames in December 1978 causing $90,000 in damage. UNF proclaimed it “a total loss.” Thankfully, nearly two years later, a larger boathouse was created, and the student body was welcomed to a brand new bar and entertainment space. The place did so well that, in 1994, UNF renovated it to a larger size.

The Boathouse transformed into “Wackadoo’s Grub and Brew” in 2002, which was a full-service restaurant with video games, pool tables and even a projection screen. Seating booths and a serving bar were added to the interior, and the walls and tables were decorated with photos from UNF’s athletic events.

As you probably guessed, the name “Wackadoo’s” didn’t last long, and it was changed to “UNF Boathouse Grille” in 2007.

The next year, phase three of the Boathouse was permanently closed and torn down to make room for the construction of the Student Union. In 2009, the Student Union was complete, and inside housed a spanking new Boathouse; the one we have today.

During the pandemic, the Boathouse closed, and the restaurant lost its traction. On a positive note, UNF moved two pool tables from the UNF Gameroom into the Boathouse for students to use there.

Even still, it seems the Boathouse is not as vibrant as it used to be pre-pandemic.

The Boathouse used to be a place for students to kick back and enjoy happy hour, but the bar has endured many challenges over the years and has lost its spark. Some students don’t even know it exists.

Spinnaker asked students on Instagram if they had been to the Boathouse this semester. Of the students who answered the poll, 32% said yes and 68% responded no.

Spinnaker also asked students what they thought about the Boathouse and what ways they think it could improve.

“Try bringing ppl in by holding events like karaoke or deals on foods/drinks certain days,” one user wrote.

“Lower prices on food, have more events and advertise them,” another user replied.

“Serve liquor,” one user answered simply.

Many statements overlapped with multiple students giving some of the following answers:

Bring back draft beer

The Boathouse is overpriced

Should open earlier

Add wings to the menu

Expand the menu

Have Better advertising

Host more events

One student even suggested flipping it into a coffee shop.

Spinnaker reached out to UNF Dining Services and asked if there are any plans for the Boathouse.

“Ideas for renovations to the Boathouse have been discussed from time to time over the past five years but there are no current formal plans to implement a project,” UNF Dining replied.

Spinnaker also asked what kind of atmosphere they hope the Boathouse can provide for students.

“The Boathouse is a longstanding tradition at UNF, and UNF Dining Services aims to continue to provide a fun, active atmosphere with a quality dining experience for the Osprey community,” Dining Services stated. “Student and campus groups are always invited to participate in events like trivia, bingo, karaoke, and other activities to engage the community.”

UNF’s future plans for the Boathouse include continuing to build on events and partnerships with the campus community to provide a space for students to connect with friends over food, watching sports or just enjoying an ice-cold beer.

