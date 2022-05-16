Dr. Moez Limayem chosen as UNF president-elect, awaiting BOG confirmation

With four hours set aside for the Board of Trustees to deliberate and discuss the candidates, it took less than an hour to choose Dr. Moez Limayem as the University of North Florida president-elect.

Beginning shortly after 8 a.m., BOT Chairman Kevin Hyde opened the meeting by asking four trustees to introduce the candidates and give a recap of their interviews.

Trustee John White, the faculty representative, opened the discussion by telling the board that the faculty were most favorable toward David Brennen and Dr. Limayem. However, Dr. Limayem was their “first choice” because they felt he could help with identity and address their serious concerns, he said.

Other trustees agreed with White’s sentiment. Calling him an already successful fundraiser, Trustee Nikul Patel said that Dr. Limayem would have an “immediate impact” at UNF. Tacking on his support, Trustee Christopher Lazzara also ranked Dr. Limayem among his top two favorite candidates.

“[Dr. Limayem] stood out most to me,” Trustee Jill Davis told the board. According to her, Dr. Limayem hit the most concerning topics like engaging with the community, boosting morale, and connecting with the Florida Board of Governors (BOG).

Taking a hard look, Trustee Allison Shelton asked, “are we choosing the best candidate out of the four or the best candidate for UNF?”

Vice-Chair Paul McElroy quickly acknowledged her concern for the tough choice but thought Dr. Limayem was a “transformational leader.”

To him, Dr. Limayem hit all of the traits he wanted in a leader:

Being unafraid to celebrate the foundation already established at UNF

Putting together a strategic plan, not strategy, execute it

A people person

Communication

“I think what has been missing is a demonstrated leader in the community,” he said.

McElroy claimed that over 115 candidates applied to be UNF’s next president, so he felt they were making the right decision.

“I feel comfortable saying we got the best,” he said.

Wrapping up a quick discussion where all board members seemed in agreement, Trustee Patel made a motion to choose Dr. Limayem as UNF’s president-elect. Trustee Lazzara seconded the motion and everyone unanimously approved.

Who is Dr. Limayem?

During his interview on Saturday, Dr. Limayem told the board he would “hit the ground listening” if he were chosen to be UNF’s next president. There is no “my vision” with Dr. Limayem. Instead, he called it “our vision.”

He foresees UNF becoming a magnet in more ways than one. It will be a magnet for students, employers, the community and donors alike as they work together to take UNF to the highest possible level.

If they have a challenge, “one word should come to them: UNF,” he said during his final interview.

Dr. Limayem promises to come with a “microscope and telescope” if he becomes president. A microscope to take care of the concerns that need immediate attention and a telescope to work toward the future. He sees three ways UNF can expand and build:

Strengthening the relationship between UNF and Tallahassee year-round Building genuine, authentic relationships Being innovative and entrepreneurial

“Attitude is like a flat tire,” he said. “If you don’t change it you don’t go very far.”

Dr. Limayem’s time at the University of South Florida

During the decade Dr. Limayem has been at the University of South Florida (USF), the school brought in almost $100 million in donations from top companies throughout the area, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

That includes raising money for fintech-focused endeavors: In the past two months, he closed a $14 million deal from Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton to focus on financial technology and a $10.6 million deal from ConnectWise co-founder Arnie Bellini to build out the area’s talent pipeline.

Fintech has been a major focus on economic development efforts in Jacksonville, building on the growth of FIS, SS&C Advent, SoFi and others.

At USF, Dr. Limayem served as a bridge between the business community and the university, according to the Business Journal. He initiated a “coronavirus business course” that sold out almost instantly both times it was offered in 2020, deepened the school’s relationship with Tampa General Hospital and partnered with McKibbon Hospitality to create a first-of-its-kind workforce program.

Closing out the process

The BOG must approve the BOT’s selection before Dr. Limayem officially becomes UNF’s seventh president. They will meet on June 29 and 30 at the University of Central Florida to do just that. The BOG, BOT and Dr. Limayem also must agree on a contract that will be in the works.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to follow this story.

