UNF LGBTQ Center to hold “Comics and Queens” brunch

The University of North Florida (UNF) LGBTQ Center will be holding its quarterly fundraiser, “Rainbow Swoop – Comics and Queens Brunch,” in the Student Union on Sunday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.

The upcoming brunch will feature “creative drag performances and LGBTQ+ comedians,” according to Interim President Pam Chally. Registered Rainbow Swoop members can attend the event for free if they volunteer their time.

Those interested in attending or in becoming a Rainbow Swoop member should reach out to LGBTQ Center Director Manny Velasquez for more information.

Promoting the event as part of UNF’s celebration of Pride Month, Chally sent out an email on Wednesday. Among a message of support for the LGBTQ+ community, she reiterated UNF’s commitment to core values of integrity, respect, accountability and innovation.

“We recognize significant moments in our history that have enabled LGBTQ+ individuals to live authentically; yet we know that obstacles remain,” she wrote. “At UNF, we support our LGBTQ+ Ospreys, and we want you to know that we see you, we value you and we care about your well-being.”

Additional information about the event can be found here.

