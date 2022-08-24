UNF Student Union evacuated after microwave fire

The Student Union evacuated around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the midst of the Week of Welcome Market Day event after a fire alarm went off.

“It was a small microwave fire that caused the alarm in the Student Union. The fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported,” UNF media spokesperson Amanda Ennis said over email.

Students did not receive a Safe Osprey alert about the fire because “Alerts are only sent when there is some type of danger/threat to the campus,” according to Ennis.

Gallery | 2 Photos Students, faculty and staff stand between the Student Union East and West buildings after they were evacuated because of a small microwave fire.

Many students evacuated between the East and West Student Union buildings, while others crossed the street toward the gym. UPD was on scene for a short period until the all-clear was issued.

Students are currently allowed back inside the Student Union and the Week of Welcome Market Day has resumed.

___

