Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with UNF

¡Hoy es un día especial! It’s time to honor the contributions of Hispanic culture, history, and people. UNF will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with tons of events, including a “Nuestra Noche,” the Latin American Student Organization’s (LASO) big event that’ll close out the month.

Hispanic Heritage Month first began as just a week until President Ronald Reagan expanded the observations to 30 days (September 15 – October 15) in 1988, according to the Hispanic Heritage Month’s website. It was enacted into law on August 17 that year, making this year the 34th anniversary of the recognition.

September 15th also marks the independence day for many Latin-American countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile will celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18.

Here are some of the events UNF is putting on to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month:

Karaoke Night with the Latin American Student Organization (LASO)

September 16th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SAID Lounge

Come sing Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos, Karol G and other Latin songs with LASO for an evening full of fun.

Latin American Student Organization (LASO) General Body Meeting

September 16th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Student Union West, Room 3806

Join LASO’s first general body meeting of the semester to learn about the organization and upcoming events.

UNF Men’s Soccer Game

September 18th at 7 p.m.

Hodges Stadium

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will be cheering on the game, which will be focused on Hispanic Heritage Month.

Paradise of Nations and H.I.V. Awareness

September 28th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Student Union West, Room 3804

The LGBTQ Center is hosting an afternoon with tables, H.I.V. testing, discussions, and a celebratory Hispanic/Latin culture parade!

Café and Arte

September 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Student Union West, Room 3806

Enjoy a night of Hispanic/Latin performing arts by the UNF students and faculty. This will be hosted by LASO and the Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures.

Inclusion Fuzion Trivia

October 4th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Via @ospreylife on Instagram

Test you Hispanic/Latin knowledge and potentially win prizes with the InterculturalCenter and Osprey Life and Production.

LASO Café Takeover

October 7th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Osprey Café

The café will produce a Latin-inspired menu.

Hispanics in Uniform

October 12 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Military and Veteran’s Resource Center (Founder’s Hall, Suite 1100)

Engage in experiences of Hispanic people serving in the U.S. armed forces.

Nuestra Noche

October 15th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Student Union Osprey Plaza

Hispanic Heritage Month closes out with a big event featuring musical acts and performances to honor Hispanic/ Latin culture.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].