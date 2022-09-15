Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with UNF
September 15, 2022
¡Hoy es un día especial! It’s time to honor the contributions of Hispanic culture, history, and people. UNF will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with tons of events, including a “Nuestra Noche,” the Latin American Student Organization’s (LASO) big event that’ll close out the month.
Hispanic Heritage Month first began as just a week until President Ronald Reagan expanded the observations to 30 days (September 15 – October 15) in 1988, according to the Hispanic Heritage Month’s website. It was enacted into law on August 17 that year, making this year the 34th anniversary of the recognition.
September 15th also marks the independence day for many Latin-American countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile will celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18.
Here are some of the events UNF is putting on to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month:
Karaoke Night with the Latin American Student Organization (LASO)
- September 16th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- SAID Lounge
- Come sing Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos, Karol G and other Latin songs with LASO for an evening full of fun.
Latin American Student Organization (LASO) General Body Meeting
- September 16th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Student Union West, Room 3806
- Join LASO’s first general body meeting of the semester to learn about the organization and upcoming events.
UNF Men’s Soccer Game
- September 18th at 7 p.m.
- Hodges Stadium
- The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will be cheering on the game, which will be focused on Hispanic Heritage Month.
Paradise of Nations and H.I.V. Awareness
- September 28th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Student Union West, Room 3804
- The LGBTQ Center is hosting an afternoon with tables, H.I.V. testing, discussions, and a celebratory Hispanic/Latin culture parade!
Café and Arte
- September 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Student Union West, Room 3806
- Enjoy a night of Hispanic/Latin performing arts by the UNF students and faculty. This will be hosted by LASO and the Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures.
Inclusion Fuzion Trivia
- October 4th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Via @ospreylife on Instagram
- Test you Hispanic/Latin knowledge and potentially win prizes with the InterculturalCenter and Osprey Life and Production.
LASO Café Takeover
- October 7th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Osprey Café
- The café will produce a Latin-inspired menu.
Hispanics in Uniform
- October 12 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Military and Veteran’s Resource Center (Founder’s Hall, Suite 1100)
- Engage in experiences of Hispanic people serving in the U.S. armed forces.
Nuestra Noche
- October 15th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Student Union Osprey Plaza
- Hispanic Heritage Month closes out with a big event featuring musical acts and performances to honor Hispanic/ Latin culture.
___
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].