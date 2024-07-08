The dos and don’ts of living on campus at UNF

Many students planning to live on campus this fall have lengthy packing lists for their dorms, but what are they allowed to bring, and what aren’t they? UNF Senior Director of Housing Bob Boyle talked about the dos and don’ts.

Boyle told incoming freshmen planning to live on campus many items are not allowed inside a dorm. The main theme is items that could be unsafe or damage the room.

“We take any fire safety violations very seriously,” Boyle said. “We try to make it as easy as possible for everyone not to violate the policies.”

Boyle said students often bring things into their dorms that aren’t allowed, including extension cords, surge protectors without a breaker, and nails in the wall.

Housing and Residence Life conducts room inspections randomly throughout the semester to look for health and safety violations.

Boyle said student staff members document any violations, and depending on the item, housing may bring in the University Police Department to confiscate it. The document will then be sent to a Housing coordinator, who will review the violation and follow up with the student.

“It depends on what we come across initially, but we’re always going to document the violation,” Boyle said.

He also said Housing may meet with the student to decide what steps to take. This also gives the student time to explain their case.

“They will have the opportunity to engage with us,” said Boyle. “It’s an educational opportunity.”

Boyle recommends students don’t ignore emails from Housing trying to contact them.

“We’re still going to hold the student accountable one way or another,” Boyle said. “So we want to engage with a student and hear their perspective.”

Boyle said most violations don’t involve a student being removed from on-campus housing, but serious fire or public safety violations could lead to further disciplinary action.

“Each situation is individual,” Boyle said. “We want everyone to keep living with us as long as they want to.”

Sometimes, certain residence halls allow different items than others. For example, toaster ovens and air fryers are not allowed in student rooms but are in kitchen areas.

Regarding what students should bring, Boyle said it’s always important for residents to bring their own school and cleaning supplies, linens, and toiletries, such as shower curtains.

If a student has a question about what is and isn’t allowed in on-campus housing, Boyle suggests they first review the Resident Handbook.

“We encourage students to read the handbook. We try to make [it] user-friendly and intentional,” Boyle said.

According to Boyle, an updated handbook is published every year before the start of the fall semester.

Students can talk to their Resident Assistant or email Housing and Residence Life if they still have questions.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].