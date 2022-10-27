Voting in Duval County this election? Here’s what you need to know

Election day is just around the corner, happening on Nov. 8 this year, and early vote ballots have already started rolling in from across the state as Floridians weigh in on who they want in office. Here’s a list of what you need to know before you can vote.

Voters who want to submit their ballot early will be able to at any open early voting site until Nov. 6. Early voting sites are available on the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your voting precinct. Find your precinct with the Precinct Finder, also on the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website.

While the race between Gov. DeSantis and former Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist has turned heads across the U.S., it isn’t the only race happening in Florida.

Here are some of the other election races you should be aware of:

Sen. Marco Rubio is facing off with Democratic challenger Val Demings for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat. Republican Aaron Bean is competing against Democrat LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway to decide the representative in Congress for District 4.

In the race for attorney general, Republican Ashley Moody will face off against Aramis Ayala, a Democrat. Jimmy Patronis, a Republican, will face off with Adam Hattersley, a Democrat, in the race for the position of chief financial officer.

For state senators, there are a couple of races this election. Republican Clay Yarborough will face Democrat Sharmin Smith in District 4, and Republican Binod Kumar is facing Democrat Tracie Davis in District 5.

Locally, Republican T.K. Waters will face off against Democrat Lakesha Burton for Jacksonville Sheriff. Charles Barr, a Republican, will compete with Democrat Reggie Gaffney Jr. for the District 7 seat on the Jacksonville City Council.

Now you know who’s on the ballot but what do you need to vote?

In order to vote at the polls during early voting or on election day, you must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. Acceptable forms of photo identification include the following, according to the Duval County elections website:

Florida driver license,

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway, Safety and Motor Vehicles,

United States passport, Debit or credit card,

Military identification, Student identification, Retirement center identification,

Neighborhood association identification, or Public assistance identification,

Veteran health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs,

A license to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06, F.S.

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or municipality.

And with that, you’re set to head to the polls or mail in a ballot to vote!

