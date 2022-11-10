‘Strong winds’ and ‘dangerous storm surge’: Tropical Storm Nicole weakens after overnight landfall

Making landfall on Florida’s east coast overnight as a Category 1 hurricane, Nicole weakened back to a tropical storm but strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rains continue over a large area, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami reported.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to turn to the northwest and north-northwest later today, turn north tonight and accelerate north-northeastward on Friday, the NHC said.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph and additional weakening is expected by the Hurricane Center as Nicole’s center is over land.

Nicole remains a large tropical storm but is forecast to weaken to a depression over Georgia tonight, the NHC said.

Tornadoes are possible over parts of central east-central and northeastern Florida, the NHC said. The Hurricane Center reported that the tornado threat will spread northward across parts of southeastern Georgia and the Carolinas later today through tomorrow morning.

University of North Florida Dining Update

For students living on campus, Dining Services released the following special hours of operation for on campus locations for Thursday and Friday.

The Osprey Cafe will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. Starbucks will be closed on Thursday and open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Ozzie’s in the Fountains will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. Pita Pit in the Osprey Clubhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday.

All other venues not listed will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Regular Fall hours will resume on Saturday.

Watches and Warnings

The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued along the Florida west coast south of Englewood, and along the Florida east coast south of Sebastian Inlet, the NHC said, the Tropical Storm Warning has also been discontinued for Lake Okeechobee.

The Storm Surge Warning has been discontinued for the Florida east coast south of Sebastian Inlet, they reported.

The following watches and warnings are in effect, according to the NHC as of 10 a.m. Thursday:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Sebastian Inlet Florida to South Santee River South Carolina

Englewood to Indian Pass Florida

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

Sebastian Inlet Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

Anclote River Florida to Ochlockonee River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass Florida

Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina

___

