Through the eyes of a photographer: November

The month of Thanksgiving is officially over and with finals around the corner, stop, take a break and flip through some of Spinnaker Photographer Justin Nedrow’s best photos of November!

From University of North Florida sports to concerts, Veterans Day, Starbucks union strikes and more, check out Spinnaker Photographer Justin Nedrow’s best photos from November in the gallery below:

Gallery | 15 Photos Justin Nedrow UNF Guard Brianna Livingston #3 blocking a throw from Warner Forward Chanelle McDonald #21 on November 7th, 2022 at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

