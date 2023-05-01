Through the eyes of a photographer: April

Summer is less than a week away and though it’s something to look forward to, that also means Spinnaker is saying farewell to Photographer Justin Nedrow who graduates Friday with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management.

A long-time volunteer, Justin has contributed hundreds of photos to a very long list of Spinnaker’s coverage. From news to sports to features, Justin’s photos are almost always there. Scroll through his last gallery with Spinnaker, looking at April’s sports and music through his (and his camera’s) eyes!

Gallery | 6 Photos Justin Nedrow Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Outfielder Peyton Burdick #6 hitting a ball from a Nashville Sounds pitcher on April 19th, 2023 at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville Florida.

Gallery | 2 Photos Justin Nedrow Jacksonville Sharks Defensive Back Mavin Ross #1 hyping up the crowd against the Orlando Predators on April 30th, 2023 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Gallery | 2 Photos Justin Nedrow Rock n Roll icon Billy Idol brought his tour to the Saint Augustine Amphitheatre and performed for a sold out crowd in Saint Augustine, Florida on April 25th, 2023.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].