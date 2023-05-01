Through the eyes of a photographer: April
Summer is less than a week away and though it’s something to look forward to, that also means Spinnaker is saying farewell to Photographer Justin Nedrow who graduates Friday with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management.
A long-time volunteer, Justin has contributed hundreds of photos to a very long list of Spinnaker’s coverage. From news to sports to features, Justin’s photos are almost always there. Scroll through his last gallery with Spinnaker, looking at April’s sports and music through his (and his camera’s) eyes!
