Jaguars reveal plans to upgrade TIAA Bank Field, dubbed “Stadium of the Future”

The Jacksonville Jaguars revealed renderings of what they call the “Stadium of the Future” on Wednesday, the culmination of a series of major potential upgrades to TIAA Bank Field.

The renovations — which could cost anywhere from $875 million to over $1 billion, Florida Politics reported in May — were not directly mentioned during Wednesday’s presentation.

The video presentation appealed to various community aspects, such as “a growing workforce” and “a robust healthcare and higher education community.” A community connection will be vital for team owner Shad Khan as he will most likely look to secure taxpayer funding for at least a portion of the project’s total bill.

However, gaining city support for such a hefty project will undoubtedly be tough. The University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab found in a spring 2023 poll that 61% of respondents would oppose up to $750 million of public funding to split the cost of stadium renovations with the Jaguars.

The (Potential) Updates

Perhaps the most needed upgrade to TIAA Bank Field’s current state is addressed quite obviously in the renderings, with a massive roof providing much-needed shade for the fans. The faded teal seats are enough to tell the story of just how hot early-season games can be with 1 p.m. kickoffs.

This roof fixture would protect fans from the elements, but an open-air design at the ends of the stadium allows for breeze to make their way into and through the venue. This type of design has been recently implemented at other NFL venues, such as Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

For now, though, the Jags’ recent success has earned them a few primetime slots, which will help cool the temperature for attending fans for the time being.

A raised, wider concourse will meet fans upon entrance to the “Stadium of the Future.” Food and beverage options will be plentiful in this area, as the space would serve as more than just concrete meant to funnel fans to their seats.

“This will be much more than a stadium”

A non-Jaguars driving force for these upgrades, as presented in the video, is that the stadium will be able to host other major events, such as large concerts and even the NCAA Final Four. This will add to the venue’s current hosting of the annual Florida-Georgia game and the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

Hosting such events would bring in new revenue streams to the city. This is a constant theme throughout the presentation, with the ever-popular topic of downtown revitalization.

“This will be much more than a stadium,” the presentation stated. “It will lead to the reimagination and renaissance of existing nearby communities.”

Furthering the emphasis of communities, the Jaguars will be holding 14 community huddles across the area where fans can chime in with their thoughts and concerns. Jaguars President Mark Lamping will be in attendance to hear these thoughts directly, allowing fans to have access to the upper levels of the organization.

These upgrades would increase the odds of the Jaguars remaining in Jacksonville past 2030, when their current lease expires.

Pricing figures for the project are yet to be determined, but after plenty of talk, fans may now have something on paper to look forward to with their home venue.

