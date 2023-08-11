Gallery: UNF hosts Seminoles for football practice

Gallery • 13 Photos Riley Platt Quarterback Jordan Travis enters this season with nationwide attention.

The Florida State University football team made their annual offseason trek to Jacksonville this week, holding practice on Thursday and Friday at one of the University of North Florida’s intramural fields.

A field trip of sorts, this event enables FSU’s players to bond off campus before the season starts. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to this after practice Thursday, saying that he was “grateful for the opportunity,” while also showing appreciation for UNF and the improvements they have made to the field in recent years.

Prior to leaving Tallahassee, Norvell mentioned that he was “hoping for lots of humidity, lots of heat,” according to Curt Weiler of the Osceola. He certainly got what he wished for, as temperatures hovered in the 90s throughout both days.

All eyes were on star quarterback Jordan Travis, who turned down the NFL Draft for another go with the Seminoles. His return has helped FSU come in at No. 8 in the preseason coaches poll. That ranking means nothing until the season actually begins, though.

FSU will have a great chance to prove that they are worthy of this ranking when they open against the No. 5 LSU Tigers on September 3.

