Player motions to a teammate during the game.

Gallery: UNF hosts Seminoles for football practice

Riley Platt, Sports Editor
August 11, 2023
Quarterback Jordan Travis enters this season with nationwide attention.

The Florida State University football team made their annual offseason trek to Jacksonville this week, holding practice on Thursday and Friday at one of the University of North Florida’s intramural fields.

A field trip of sorts, this event enables FSU’s players to bond off campus before the season starts. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to this after practice Thursday, saying that he was “grateful for the opportunity,” while also showing appreciation for UNF and the improvements they have made to the field in recent years.

Prior to leaving Tallahassee, Norvell mentioned that he was “hoping for lots of humidity, lots of heat,” according to Curt Weiler of the Osceola. He certainly got what he wished for, as temperatures hovered in the 90s throughout both days.

All eyes were on star quarterback Jordan Travis, who turned down the NFL Draft for another go with the Seminoles. His return has helped FSU come in at No. 8 in the preseason coaches poll. That ranking means nothing until the season actually begins, though.

FSU will have a great chance to prove that they are worthy of this ranking when they open against the No. 5 LSU Tigers on September 3.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
About the Contributor
Riley Platt, Sports Editor
Riley Platt is a senior multimedia journalism student at the University of North Florida. He is a lifelong Jacksonville native and has always had a burning passion for sports, specifically at the collegiate level. He grew up coming to UNF basketball games as early as his middle school days and now gets to cover the Ospreys, living out his childhood dreams. Riley's done a bit of everything with Spinnaker, whether it be writing over 200 articles, doing play-by-play commentary for UNF basketball or even serving as sports anchor for Spinnaker TV’s weekly Nest News. He hopes to continue his journey into the sports world working for a team one day.

