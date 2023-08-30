UNF women’s soccer game Thursday night canceled due to Hurricane Idalia impact

The University of North Florida women’s soccer program was set to face off against the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay this Thursday evening, however the contest has been canceled due to weather conditions caused by Hurricane Idalia.

The following statement has been released by the team’s social media regarding the recent cancellation.

“Due to potential inclement weather and travel disruptions caused by Hurricane Idalia, Thursday’s home match vs. UW Green Bay is canceled. Additionally, the contest will not be rescheduled.”

The Ospreys are set to continue their schedule on Sunday when the team hits the road to take on the Mercer University Bears.

Additionally, the men’s soccer program is set to operate as normal, with the team expecting to face the Winthrop University Eagles at home this Friday at 7 p.m.

Any further updates on scheduling for all North Florida sports can be found on the UNF Athletics website.

