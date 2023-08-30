UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

The University of North Florida announced Monday that its campus would be shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday, aside from food and shelter for students living on campus. Construction materials were secured and campus was largely devoid of students before Idalia made landfall.
.
Hurricane Idalias rainfall forecast as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. Courtesy of the National Weather Service.
The outside of the Fine Arts Center, which began construction during the first few weeks of the fall 2023 semester, was locked down in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. Though still not complete, materials left outside were strapped down.
On-campus dining locations, shuttles to completely close Wednesday, UNF says

UNF women’s soccer game Thursday night canceled due to Hurricane Idalia impact

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
August 30, 2023

The University of North Florida women’s soccer program was set to face off against the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay this Thursday evening, however the contest has been canceled due to weather conditions caused by Hurricane Idalia.

The following statement has been released by the team’s social media regarding the recent cancellation.

“Due to potential inclement weather and travel disruptions caused by Hurricane Idalia, Thursday’s home match vs. UW Green Bay is canceled. Additionally, the contest will not be rescheduled.”

The Ospreys are set to continue their schedule on Sunday when the team hits the road to take on the Mercer University Bears.

Additionally, the men’s soccer program is set to operate as normal, with the team expecting to face the Winthrop University Eagles at home this Friday at 7 p.m.

Any further updates on scheduling for all North Florida sports can be found on the UNF Athletics website.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
About the Contributors
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
Jacob Justice is entering his second year as a Multimedia Journalism major at the University of North Florida. First joining as a sports reporter, Jacob is now Spinnaker's sports editor. Jacob has a passion for sportswriting and hopes to write as a journalist for a sports media company in the future. In his free time, he tends to enjoy playing guitar and bass as well as spending quality time with friends.
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.

