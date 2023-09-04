UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
A UNF student holds up an LGBTQ flag with a fist at a protest

UNF pulled from Campus Pride's 2023 LGBTQ-friendly colleges, universities list

2
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Idalia as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

UNF cancels classes, shuts down campus ahead of Idalia

3
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.

What do students think of UNF's 25,000 enrollment goal?

4
The outside of the Fine Arts Center, which began construction during the first few weeks of the fall 2023 semester, was locked down in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. Though still not complete, materials left outside were strapped down.

Strengthening to Category 2, NHC advises Idalia is "likely to become a major hurricane soon"

5
Logo of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Discounted Jaguars season tickets coming to Student Union

Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.

Mark Halley, UFF-UNF Vice President

September 4, 2023

Men’s Soccer puts on a scoring clinic in first win of the season
The University of North Florida announced Monday that its campus would be shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday, aside from food and shelter for students living on campus. Construction materials were secured and campus was largely devoid of students before Idalia made landfall.
.
Hurricane Idalias rainfall forecast as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. Courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Letter to the Editor: The Power of Labor at UNF

Mark Halley, UFF-UNF Vice President
September 4, 2023

On the heels of what has been described as a “hot labor summer” gripping the country the likes of which the American public has not seen in decades, the collective strength of workers at the University of North Florida has never been more palpable. Amidst months-long writer and actor strikes, the United Faculty of Florida at UNF (UFF-UNF) negotiates Post-Tenure Review (PTR). Following the Teamsters securing historic wage increases, our membership surges. The bravery of hotel workers joining the picket lines manifests as our faculty show up in record-breaking numbers to collective bargaining sessions. To put it simply: the power of labor across the United States is the power of labor at UNF.

It is no secret that politicians in Tallahassee have targeted education and organized labor. From censoring and compelling speech to prohibiting payroll deductions of union dues, it is clear that elected officials have decided that we are their enemy. But we refuse to hide as our rights are stripped away. We refuse to stand idly by as our students suffer at the hands of those enacting policies who will never suffer the consequences of their own votes. And we refuse to give in to a politics of repression and intimidation.

Over the past several months, we at UFF-UNF have continued to stand our ground. We have advanced your rights at the bargaining table. We have fought for you in the public sphere. And we will continue to do so. Our collective bargaining team will continue to negotiate for fair working conditions and equitable salaries that align with your incredible work. Our grievance team will continue to enforce our contract and ensure your rights are protected. And our leadership team will continue to advocate on your behalf.

Although the words are likely misattributed, the story goes that Mohandas Gandhi once said, “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.” Let me assure you, my friends: we are now at stage three out of four. We are on the precipice of winning, and it is due to your power.

To my fellow UNF faculty: because of you, our union remains strong, and our culture of mutual support endures. To UNF students, staff, and community members: we see you, and we stand with you because we are stronger together. The power of labor is growing across the country, and nowhere is this felt more keenly and seen more clearly than here in the nest. Our solidarity extends — and will continue to extend — across our beautiful campus and beyond.

This Labor Day, remember to thank your union. Because this Labor Day, your union thanks you.

Courtesy of Mark Halley.

Mark Halley, PhD, NIC, CoreCHI-P™, is vice president of the University of North Florida chapter of the United Faculty of Florida (UFF-UNF) and an associate professor of ASL/English Interpreting at the University of North Florida.

Readers are encouraged to submit a Letter to the Editor for publication with Spinnaker. Spinnaker does not endorse any of the contents of a Letter to the Editor. To submit a Letter to the Editor, email [email protected]

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
Men’s Soccer puts on a scoring clinic in first win of the season
Men’s Soccer puts on a scoring clinic in first win of the season
The University of North Florida announced Monday that its campus would be shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday, aside from food and shelter for students living on campus. Construction materials were secured and campus was largely devoid of students before Idalia made landfall.
UNF classes, activities to resume Thursday, university says
.
UNF women’s soccer game Thursday night canceled due to Hurricane Idalia impact
Hurricane Idalias rainfall forecast as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. Courtesy of the National Weather Service.
Idalia heads toward Georgia, leaving over 7,000 without power in Jacksonville, JEA says
The outside of the Fine Arts Center, which began construction during the first few weeks of the fall 2023 semester, was locked down in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. Though still not complete, materials left outside were strapped down.
Strengthening to Category 2, NHC advises Idalia is "likely to become a major hurricane soon"
On-campus dining locations, shuttles to completely close Wednesday, UNF says
On-campus dining locations, shuttles to completely close Wednesday, UNF says
More in Letter to the Editor
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: Protect the waters we love before it’s too late!
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: Why I am staying
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: UNF needs a stronger campus community
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: I Do Not Want to Say the Sky is Falling
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: Protest against HB 999
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: Effectively protesting injustice
More in Opinions
Student Government banner
OPINION: The Interfaith Space’s removal is a step backwards for SG
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, are sworn in during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
OPINION: Aliens? In this economy?
students talk and debate with preachers on the edge of the green holding large signs with often profane messages on them
OPINION: There may be a solution to the “preachers on the Green” after all
TikTok. (Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)
OPINION: TikTok bans reveal double standards between U.S., Chinese companies
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is appearing in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
OPINION: Trump indictment could mark the beginning of the end
Limayem smiling, wearing a blue suit
OPINION: Limayem is in an impossible position

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest