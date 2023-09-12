UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Idalia as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

UNF cancels classes, shuts down campus ahead of Idalia

2
An area behind the UNF Library has been fenced off to serve as a staging area for construction.

Detour! What to know about construction across campus

3
Six yellow-colored stick figures play tug-of-war. Three on the right represent the Board of Trustees, and stand beneath a UNF logo. Three on the left represent the faculty union, and stand beneath the UFF-UNF logo.

Negotiation of UNF’s post-tenure review implementation nears an end

4
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.

Letter to the Editor: The Power of Labor at UNF

5
The outside of the Fine Arts Center, which began construction during the first few weeks of the fall 2023 semester, was locked down in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. Though still not complete, materials left outside were strapped down.

Strengthening to Category 2, NHC advises Idalia is "likely to become a major hurricane soon"

Men’s soccer faces tough in-state competition, ties with FAU at home
Men’s soccer improves to 2-1-2, triumphs over Georgia Southern on the road
The team released renderings for the Stadium of the Future in June. (Courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars)
An area behind the UNF Library has been fenced off to serve as a staging area for construction.
Volleyball sweeps day one of UNF Invite after a five-set thriller

Men’s soccer faces tough in-state competition, ties with FAU at home

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
September 12, 2023

The University of North Florida men’s soccer program faced off against the Florida Atlantic University Owls Tuesday morning, with a second-half goal from each team resulting in a 1-1 draw.

This game was set to be played on Monday evening at 6 p.m., but continued weather delays caused the contest to be postponed for an early morning kickoff at 9:30 a.m. the following day.

Florida Atlantic gained most of the momentum in the first half, and the Owls put up an astounding eight shots in the period. However, senior goalkeeper Micah Gun was all over it, grabbing two saves in the first 45 minutes of play, leading to a 0-0 stalemate at halftime.

Things began to heat up for the Ospreys offensively in the second half of play, as redshirt senior defender Ethan Ash scored a goal in just five minutes post-halftime.

It didn’t take long for Florida Atlantic to catch up. Just over six minutes later, the Owls responded with a goal of their own, courtesy of St. Leo University transfer Noah Kvifte.

Despite the Ospreys scoring early in the second half, FAU came back with a goal of their own shortly after (Rachel Bacchus)

The game continued in a back-and-forth defensively dominant contest for the rest of the second half, leading to the 1-1 draw as a result, despite two shots being attempted by the Ospreys following the corresponding goal.

“I think that we created some chances, but so did FAU,” Head Coach Derek Marinatos said. “My disappointment actually is with the goals, we had to sit in and drop it off and that’s where we got off our game that we were playing.”

When asked if there was an expectation for more offensive output in this game, Marinatos said he believed that losing focus on possessions is what led to a lower score, as well as pointing out the hot weather and how a variety of players were rotated throughout.

“I think when we were patient with the ball and didn’t turn it over, we were able to break them down, get into the pocket, create open lanes wide, and that’s what led to the goal,” he said.

North Florida now sits at a 2-1-3 record as they have nine games remaining in the 2023 season, with eight contests being in-conference rivals.

The Ospreys will return to the Nest this weekend against yet another in-state opponent when they face off against the Stetson University Hatters on Saturday evening. It will be the first ASUN matchup of the season. Kickoff is expected to ensue at 7 p.m.

More information on men’s soccer as well as all things Osprey sports can be found on the UNF Athletics website here.

 ___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Men’s soccer improves to 2-1-2, triumphs over Georgia Southern on the road
Men’s soccer improves to 2-1-2, triumphs over Georgia Southern on the road
The team released renderings for the Stadium of the Future in June. (Courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars)
OPINION: A billion dollars is a big ask from the Jaguars to Jacksonville residents
Volleyball sweeps day one of UNF Invite after a five-set thriller
Volleyball sweeps day one of UNF Invite after a five-set thriller
Despite the tough loss, Osprey nation came out in abundance as this game was the most attended womens sports event in UNF history
Women’s soccer suffers blowout loss to top ranked Seminoles
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) speaks with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jaguars prepare for kickoff Sunday after second-ever undefeated preseason
Men’s soccer puts on a scoring clinic in first win of the season
Men’s soccer puts on a scoring clinic in first win of the season
About the Contributors
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
Jacob Justice is entering his second year as a Multimedia Journalism major at the University of North Florida. First joining as a sports reporter, Jacob is now Spinnaker's sports editor. Jacob has a passion for sportswriting and hopes to write as a journalist for a sports media company in the future. In his free time, he tends to enjoy playing guitar and bass as well as spending quality time with friends.
Rachel Bacchus, Photographer
Rachel Bacchus is a young photographer and writer working towards her Degree in Multimedia Journalism. She primarily does sports photography and political journalism. Rachel is currently a volunteer reporter and photographer for Spinnaker.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest