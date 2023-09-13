University of West Georgia becomes newest program to join the ASUN conference

The University of North Florida as well as many others in the Atlantic Sun Conference will be faced with a new opponent as of June 2024; that new opponent being the University of West Georgia Wolves.

The Wolves were previously an NCAA Division II program, and they will be making their Division I debut as they move into the conference.

In a statement released by ASUN commissioner Jeff Bacon, the conference seemed quite excited for the amount of growth that is expected to occur with the school’s entrance.

“West Georgia has been ready for this move to Division I for a very long time and we are thrilled to provide them with a home in the fastest growing part of the country and access to the ASUN’s 16 million homes.” Bacon said “The ASUN has become a destination for young people across the country, and we look forward to watching the Wolves enhance that profile.”

For the North Florida Ospreys, this recent acquisition brings about a tough new opponent in a variety of sports.

For instance, the West Georgia volleyball program currently sits at a highly competitive 4-1 record at the Division II level; they garnered this record by facing out-of-conference opponents. This is something the Ospreys will definitely be keeping their eye on as the two teams are expected to face each other in the 2024 season.

More information on this recent acquisition, as well as further knowledge on the entire conference can be found at the Atlantic Sun Conference website.

___

