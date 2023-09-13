UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Idalia as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

UNF cancels classes, shuts down campus ahead of Idalia

2
An area behind the UNF Library has been fenced off to serve as a staging area for construction.

Detour! What to know about construction across campus

3
Six yellow-colored stick figures play tug-of-war. Three on the right represent the Board of Trustees, and stand beneath a UNF logo. Three on the left represent the faculty union, and stand beneath the UFF-UNF logo.

Negotiation of UNF’s post-tenure review implementation nears an end

4
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.

Letter to the Editor: The Power of Labor at UNF

5
The outside of the Fine Arts Center, which began construction during the first few weeks of the fall 2023 semester, was locked down in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. Though still not complete, materials left outside were strapped down.

Strengthening to Category 2, NHC advises Idalia is "likely to become a major hurricane soon"

Photo courtesy Atlantic Sun Conference website
Men’s soccer faces tough in-state competition, ties with FAU at home
Men’s soccer improves to 2-1-2, triumphs over Georgia Southern on the road
The team released renderings for the Stadium of the Future in June. (Courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars)
An area behind the UNF Library has been fenced off to serve as a staging area for construction.

University of West Georgia becomes newest program to join the ASUN conference

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
September 13, 2023

The University of North Florida as well as many others in the Atlantic Sun Conference will be faced with a new opponent as of June 2024; that new opponent being the University of West Georgia Wolves.

The Wolves were previously an NCAA Division II program, and they will be making their Division I debut as they move into the conference.

In a statement released by ASUN commissioner Jeff Bacon, the conference seemed quite excited for the amount of growth that is expected to occur with the school’s entrance.

“West Georgia has been ready for this move to Division I for a very long time and we are thrilled to provide them with a home in the fastest growing part of the country and access to the ASUN’s 16 million homes.” Bacon said “The ASUN has become a destination for young people across the country, and we look forward to watching the Wolves enhance that profile.”

For the North Florida Ospreys, this recent acquisition brings about a tough new opponent in a variety of sports.

For instance, the West Georgia volleyball program currently sits at a highly competitive 4-1 record at the Division II level; they garnered this record by facing out-of-conference opponents. This is something the Ospreys will definitely be keeping their eye on as the two teams are expected to face each other in the 2024 season.

More information on this recent acquisition, as well as further knowledge on the entire conference can be found at the Atlantic Sun Conference website.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Men’s soccer faces tough in-state competition, ties with FAU at home
Men’s soccer faces tough in-state competition, ties with FAU at home
Men’s soccer improves to 2-1-2, triumphs over Georgia Southern on the road
Men’s soccer improves to 2-1-2, triumphs over Georgia Southern on the road
The team released renderings for the Stadium of the Future in June. (Courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars)
OPINION: A billion dollars is a big ask from the Jaguars to Jacksonville residents
Volleyball sweeps day one of UNF Invite after a five-set thriller
Volleyball sweeps day one of UNF Invite after a five-set thriller
Despite the tough loss, Osprey nation came out in abundance as this game was the most attended womens sports event in UNF history
Women’s soccer suffers blowout loss to top ranked Seminoles
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) speaks with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jaguars prepare for kickoff Sunday after second-ever undefeated preseason
About the Contributor
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
Jacob Justice is entering his second year as a Multimedia Journalism major at the University of North Florida. First joining as a sports reporter, Jacob is now Spinnaker's sports editor. Jacob has a passion for sportswriting and hopes to write as a journalist for a sports media company in the future. In his free time, he tends to enjoy playing guitar and bass as well as spending quality time with friends.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest