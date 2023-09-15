UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
An area behind the UNF Library has been fenced off to serve as a staging area for construction.

Detour! What to know about construction across campus

2
Six yellow-colored stick figures play tug-of-war. Three on the right represent the Board of Trustees, and stand beneath a UNF logo. Three on the left represent the faculty union, and stand beneath the UFF-UNF logo.

Negotiation of UNF’s post-tenure review implementation nears an end

3
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.

Letter to the Editor: The Power of Labor at UNF

4
UNF logo carved in stone

Post-tenure review negotiations grind to a halt as UNF declares impasse

5
All the new 9/11 documentaries released on streaming services for the 20th anniversary

All the new 9/11 documentaries released on streaming services for the 20th anniversary

Women’s Soccer struggles, faces shutout by FGCU in conference opener
Jaguars set to play reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 2 matchup
UNF logo carved in stone
Photo courtesy Atlantic Sun Conference website
Men’s soccer faces tough in-state competition, ties with FAU at home

Women’s Soccer struggles, faces shutout by FGCU in conference opener

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
September 15, 2023

The University of North Florida women’s soccer team opened Atlantic Sun conference play this past Thursday evening against Florida Gulf Coast University. The Ospreys had their chances, but were ultimately held scoreless in a 2-0 loss to the Eagles at Hodges Stadium. 

The first half was nearly all Eagles, as Florida Gulf Coast had twice the amount of shots on goal as the Ospreys. The Eagles scored their first goal of the night around 17 minutes into the game, a goal that happened on a quick fast break. 

The Eagles also had a penalty kick just three minutes later resulting in a miss. Florida Gulf Coast had three times the amount of shots as the Ospreys midway through half one. 

The Ospreys settled in after the free kick, holding the Eagles scoreless for the rest of the half. North Florida ended up outshooting the Eagles by one until halftime and trailed 1-0.

Despite the Ospreys’ best efforts, North Florida still trailed 1-0 to the Eagles at halftime (Tristan Larrabee)

One of the Eagles’ shots with about 17 minutes left in the period went inside the goal but not all the way to the net, which prevented another goal for Gulf Coast. Junior goalkeeper Sarah Barrentine made the play and swatted the ball away from the goal. 

The second period was more balanced in terms of scoring opportunities. The Ospreys outshot the Eagles by one, but unfortunately couldn’t get on the board. The Eagles did net another goal though, 65 minutes in from a throw-in pass. 

When asked what he could assess from the game, head coach Eric Faulconer credited the Eagles and their winning mentality. 

“I thought at times we played pretty well,” Faulconer said. “They (FGCU) know how to win, that’s what they do there, they win all the time.”

Faulconer also mentioned that the Ospreys had their chances, but ultimately didn’t play well enough to win tonight. 

“We just didn’t do enough tonight. I thought in the second half they (North Florida) played pretty well. We had some chances but we didn’t create really high-quality stuff. Got a big game against Stetson on Sunday. We’ll be alright, I saw some good things tonight. We just gotta get a little bit of a tougher mentality.”

The Ospreys fall to 2-4-2 on the season and 2-2-1 at Hodges Stadium. 

As Faulconer mentioned, North Florida will now head on the road this weekend to face the Stetson University Hatters on Sunday. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. in Deland, Florida. 

More information about Women’s soccer and all other Osprey sports can be found on the UNF Athletics website.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Jaguars set to play reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 2 matchup
Jaguars set to play reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 2 matchup
Photo courtesy Atlantic Sun Conference website
University of West Georgia becomes newest program to join the ASUN conference
Men’s soccer faces tough in-state competition, ties with FAU at home
Men’s soccer faces tough in-state competition, ties with FAU at home
Men’s soccer improves to 2-1-2, triumphs over Georgia Southern on the road
Men’s soccer improves to 2-1-2, triumphs over Georgia Southern on the road
The team released renderings for the Stadium of the Future in June. (Courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars)
OPINION: A billion dollars is a big ask from the Jaguars to Jacksonville residents
Volleyball sweeps day one of UNF Invite after a five-set thriller
Volleyball sweeps day one of UNF Invite after a five-set thriller
About the Contributors
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Tristan Larrabee, Reporter
Tristan is a student at the University of North Florida majoring in communications with a concentration in multimedia journalism. With a background that includes 6 years of photography experience, Tristan aspires to one day be a photographer for the NFL.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest