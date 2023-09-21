UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.

Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment

2
The first section of President Limayem’s email to faculty on Wednesday, Sep. 15. (Graphic by Carter Mudgett for Spinnaker)

UNF’s proposed post-tenure review policy goes before the Board of Trustees Monday; understanding the context

3
An area behind the UNF Library has been fenced off to serve as a staging area for construction.

Detour! What to know about construction across campus

4
UNF logo carved in stone

Post-tenure review negotiations grind to a halt as UNF declares impasse

5
OPINION: UFF-UNF fights the good fight. Good professors should keep their jobs.

OPINION: UFF-UNF fights the good fight. Good professors should keep their jobs.

A soccer ball sits motionless on the field
Volleyball suffers tiebreaker loss to USC Upstate in day two of UNF Sunshine Tournament
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

September 19, 2023

Volleyball unable to capitalize, falls to USF at the Nest
Limayem smiles

Women’s soccer bounces back, gets first road win at Stetson

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
September 21, 2023

The University of North Florida women’s soccer team got their first road win of the season this past Sunday evening by defeating the Stetson University Hatters in a dominant showing at the Stetson Athletic Center. 

The actual final score of the game doesn’t show how much pressure and control the Ospreys had during the complete 2-1 victory. 

 Not even five minutes into the game, the Ospreys scored a goal, courtesy of sophomore midfielder Chloe Lynch. The goal was set up by a nice pass from junior defender Lauren Weiss

The Osprey’s pressure on the Hatters didn’t stop there. North Florida outshot the Hatters 6-1 for the first 20 minutes of the match. The Ospreys finished off the opening half outshooting the Hatters 7-0, continuing the great display of effort by North Florida. 

The Ospreys led 1-0 at halftime and held the Hatters to just one shot for the whole period. 

The second half wasn’t as smooth for either team. After a zero penalty first half, there were a total of six yellow cards in the period. 

But this didn’t stop the Ospreys offensive attack. Following a Stetson goal scored in the 68th minute, the Ospreys scored not even one minute later. 

The goal happened on a pass towards a mob of players crowding near the goal, with senior midfielder Kayla Bond navigating the ball away from the crowd and into the net. 

The Ospreys were able to hold off the Hatters for the final 20 minutes of the game by keeping possession of the ball. North Florida won 2-1 and improved to 1-1 in Atlantic Sun Cconference play. 

For the whole game, the Ospreys outshot the Hatters 24-7 and 14-4 with shots on goal. 

When asked by North Florida athletics what led to the Ospreys win tonight, coach Eric Faulconer credited how the Ospreys were able to control the ball in search of the second goal. 

“Great start, right? Chloe gets us on the board and I thought we were really just controlling the ball and trying to get that second goal and just didn’t come,” Faulconer said. “We knew we needed that second goal and unfortunately kind of made a mistake and they got the equalizer. But the response was fantastic, Kayla scored right after and kind of rolled out the result right there.”

Faulconer also mentioned how playing a difficult non-conference schedule helped prepare his team for conference road games like this.

“We’ve played eight games prior to this game against Stetson. All eight of those teams had a winning record. We got four results out of that and took four hits as well. We knew tonight we could come down here, playing the way we’ve been playing against those opponents that we could win tonight, and we did exactly what we needed to.”

The Ospreys will now head back to Hodges Stadium to face the Lipscomb University Bison on Thursday, September 21st. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

More information about this game and other Osprey sports can be found on the UNF Athletics website.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
Volleyball suffers tiebreaker loss to USC Upstate in day two of UNF Sunshine Tournament
Volleyball suffers tiebreaker loss to USC Upstate in day two of UNF Sunshine Tournament
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)
OPINION: Mask mandates belong in 2020
Volleyball unable to capitalize, falls to USF at the Nest
Volleyball unable to capitalize, falls to USF at the Nest
Limayem smiles
Limayem turns down salary bump, UNF BOT praise his “successful first year”
UNF climbs in U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings
UNF climbs in U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.
Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment
More in Soccer
Women’s Soccer struggles, faces shutout by FGCU in conference opener
Women’s Soccer struggles, faces shutout by FGCU in conference opener
Men’s soccer faces tough in-state competition, ties with FAU at home
Men’s soccer faces tough in-state competition, ties with FAU at home
Men’s soccer improves to 2-1-2, triumphs over Georgia Southern on the road
Men’s soccer improves to 2-1-2, triumphs over Georgia Southern on the road
Despite the tough loss, Osprey nation came out in abundance as this game was the most attended womens sports event in UNF history
Women’s soccer suffers blowout loss to top ranked Seminoles
Men’s soccer puts on a scoring clinic in first win of the season
Men’s soccer puts on a scoring clinic in first win of the season
.
UNF women’s soccer game Thursday night canceled due to Hurricane Idalia impact
More in Sports
Jaguars set to play reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 2 matchup
Jaguars set to play reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 2 matchup
Photo courtesy Atlantic Sun Conference website
University of West Georgia becomes newest program to join the ASUN conference
The team released renderings for the Stadium of the Future in June. (Courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars)
OPINION: A billion dollars is a big ask from the Jaguars to Jacksonville residents
Volleyball sweeps day one of UNF Invite after a five-set thriller
Volleyball sweeps day one of UNF Invite after a five-set thriller
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) speaks with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jaguars prepare for kickoff Sunday after second-ever undefeated preseason
Men’s soccer puts on goalkeeping showcase, ties with Charleston in season home opener
Men’s soccer puts on goalkeeping showcase, ties with Charleston in season home opener
About the Contributors
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest