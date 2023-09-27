President announces 5% raise, extended vacations for eligible UNF faculty and staff

Faculty and staff at the University of North Florida will soon get a 5% pay increase and extended time off for Thanksgiving and Winter Break, President Moez Limayem announced in an email Tuesday morning.

This is the second year in a row that UNF administration has given a raise to eligible university employees: In 2022, Interim President Pamella Chally and then-president-elect Limayem gave a 5% raise, calling faculty and staff alike the “heart of UNF.” That raise was the highest increase among Florida’s 12 state universities, UNF said.

Pay at the university across the board is known to be on the lower end and was something Limayem wanted to address even before he was officially hired. Pushing for more from the state during this year’s budget season, the president said the university has really worked to get that extra funding.

“[We] are pleased to have the resources to be able to increase salaries again this year,” the president wrote in his Tuesday email. “Our employees work so hard every day, and we are so grateful for your commitment to our University and our students.”

Because the university is already required to increase the minimum wage to $15 for budgeted employees, the lowest-paid employees will receive raises of more than 5%, according to the email.

In-unit AFSCME employees, administrative staff, out-of-unit support staff and out-of-unit faculty are eligible for this increase.

This does not include in-unit faculty, which are faculty who are eligible to be in the faculty union: UFF-UNF. The union will begin bargaining with the university soon once the post-tenure review procedures are finalized, and pay is one of the first things expected to be up for debate. They bargain for faculty who decide to join the union and in-unit faculty who may not be in the union.

On top of the raises, the university is adding days to upcoming holidays, the president wrote.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, is now off and Winter Break will now extend from Dec. 22 through Jan. 3, the president wrote. Support and administrative staff, law enforcement and nine and 12-month faculty will receive paid leave over the break, according to the email.

“In countless ways, big and small, you make a positive difference every day on our campus and in the lives of our students,” Limayem wrote, closing out his email. “Please know that your patience, dedication and knowledge does not go unnoticed. Thank you again for all that you do for UNF and for our students.”

All approved increases are effective Sept. 16 and will be reflected in paychecks issued Oct. 6, according to the email.

For particulars about the pay increase, who is eligible, who is not and more, refer to the following section, copied directly from Limayem’s email:

INFORMATION FROM HR:

In-Unit AFSCME Employees:

Salary Increase Eligibility:

Hired by and in pay status as of Aug. 5, 2023, and continues to be employed through Sept. 18, 2023

Not Eligible:

Issued a performance improvement plan (“PIP”)

A&P Employees, Out-of-Unit Support Employees and Out-of-Unit Faculty:

Salary Increase Eligibility:

Hired by and in pay status as of Aug. 5, 2023, and continues to be employed through Sept. 18, 2023 Based on bargaining unit classification and salary as of Aug. 7, 2023

Not Eligible:

Issued a notice of non-reappointment Issued a performance improvement plan (PIP) Issued a notice of termination, unless notice was rescinded Visiting appointments

Employees whose salaries are funded from a contract, grant, auxiliary, local fund or other temporary funding source shall be eligible for an increase provided funds are available and such payment is permitted by the funding entity.

In-Unit Faculty

Wages will be negotiated with UFF after post-tenure review procedures are finalized.

