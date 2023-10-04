UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Spinnaker observed at least two cars that appeared to have been involved in a collision Wednesday afternoon.
The Florida Board of Governors oversees all of the states 12 public universities, including the University of North Florida. (Logo courtesy of the Florida BOG)
Men’s soccer left winless in five consecutive games
The sukkah faces out toward the water at Ogier Gardens.
A large, blue statue with the letters UNF on a concrete slab

“No serious injuries” after two car crash on UNF Drive, university says

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
October 4, 2023

Updated 5:05 p.m. 

Two cars were involved in a crash outside the University of North Florida Library on UNF Drive Wednesday afternoon, the university confirmed to Spinnaker. Both cars had to be towed, UNF said, and one person in the crash was transported to the hospital to be checked out but there were “no serious injuries,” UNF told Spinnaker.

The University Police Department continues to work the scene, but the university remains unsure whether students were involved or not.

4:45 p.m.

At least two cars appeared to have been involved in a collision on UNF Drive, blocking northbound traffic for a time Wednesday afternoon, as of 4:25 p.m.

Spinnaker was at the scene after the crash and saw at least one firetruck, an ambulance and multiple police cars already there. Spinnaker requested more information from University of North Florida officials but has not yet received word back about any injuries or whether UNF students were involved.

IMG-2579
Gallery4 Photos
Carter Mudgett
UNF Police Department officers and other emergency service personnel talk to people at the scene and direct traffic coming out of the UNF Library parking lot.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as Spinnaker learns more. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

