“No serious injuries” after two car crash on UNF Drive, university says

Updated 5:05 p.m.

Two cars were involved in a crash outside the University of North Florida Library on UNF Drive Wednesday afternoon, the university confirmed to Spinnaker. Both cars had to be towed, UNF said, and one person in the crash was transported to the hospital to be checked out but there were “no serious injuries,” UNF told Spinnaker.

The University Police Department continues to work the scene, but the university remains unsure whether students were involved or not.

4:45 p.m.

At least two cars appeared to have been involved in a collision on UNF Drive, blocking northbound traffic for a time Wednesday afternoon, as of 4:25 p.m.

Spinnaker was at the scene after the crash and saw at least one firetruck, an ambulance and multiple police cars already there. Spinnaker requested more information from University of North Florida officials but has not yet received word back about any injuries or whether UNF students were involved.

Gallery • 4 Photos Carter Mudgett UNF Police Department officers and other emergency service personnel talk to people at the scene and direct traffic coming out of the UNF Library parking lot.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as Spinnaker learns more.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].