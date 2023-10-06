UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)

OPINION: Mask mandates belong in 2020

2
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.

Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment

3
The Osprey Cafe, often called the dining hall, is situated on the southern part of UNF’s campus, close to the dorms. (Photo courtesy of the UNF dining website)

Cockroach found in Osprey Cafe chips by student was an “isolated incident,” UNF dining manager says

4
Spinnaker observed at least two cars that appeared to have been involved in a collision Wednesday afternoon.

"No serious injuries" after two car crash on UNF Drive, university says

5
The suspect (shown above). Photo courtesy of the University of North Florida.

UNF police release photos of suspect in on-campus theft

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

October 6, 2023

Students and local activists gathered in Peace Plaza at the center of UNFs campus before beginning their march.
(Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

October 5, 2023

(Graphic by Spinnaker)
Illustration of a ticket (Graphic created by Spinnaker)

“Take Back the Night” returns to the UNF campus

Liam Sanderson, Police Reporter
October 6, 2023

Dozens from the University of North Florida and Jacksonville community wore purple and chanted “We’re here forever, we’re here to stay, take back the night, take back the day” as they marched across campus on Wednesday, part of the annual “Take Back the Night” event.

Take Back the Night” is a worldwide initiative taking a stand against interpersonal, dating and domestic violence, and is an annual event at UNF to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 

Beginning their march at the Peace Plaza, students held signs that read phrases like “LOVE not HURT” and “STOP VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN.” The march ended at the Student Union’s Osprey Plaza where they gathered to hear from speakers and performers.

One speaker was Latoya Calhoun, who works with Hubbard House. She told the story of Lashonda, her sister, who was a victim of domestic violence about 20 years ago, she told the crowd.

“I found that sharing her story has helped others in their healing journey as well,” Calhoun said, according to News4Jax.

Students and local activists gathered in Peace Plaza at the center of UNF’s campus before beginning their march. (Liam Sanderson)

Resources

The Victim Advocacy Program, now found in the Dean of Students Office in Building 57, hosted the event this year after their move from the Women’s Center.

“We can be a single point of contact in the middle of several systems that often come together if someone chooses to report,” said Brianna Vallenari, a victim advocate at UNF. The program is easily accessible on campus for students in need. 

“If you’re already traumatized, if you’re already in a high-emotion situation and you’re desperately trying to keep your head on straight while you’re dealing with all of these different systems, having an advocate can help parse that out and make that easier and help distill that to a single point of contact,” she said. 

For those who want to remain confidential, the Victim Advocacy Program is there for them too.

“If they just need a place where they need to disclose, talk to someone and ventilate their feelings,” Vallenari said. “If they’re not ready to do any of those things, but they want to down the road, we can discuss safety planning and short-term measures. We also provide academic accommodations.”

Nearly 20 people are abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. every minute, and women between the ages of 18-24 are most commonly abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence statistics. If you or someone you know has been affected by dating violence, domestic violence, or sexual assault, please contact a confidential advocate by calling (904) 620-1010, or UPD at (904) 620-2800. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
The sukkah faces out toward the water at Ogier Gardens.
Connecting with nature during harvest festival, Jewish Student Union opens sukkah at UNF Ogier Gardens
Photo courtesy of 86 Hope.
Banjos and beater kids, an interview with 86 Hope
A graphic of a bike and a lock.
How to keep your bike from being stolen
The Red Zone is a heightened time of sexual assault on college campuses occurring from the beginning of the Fall semester to Thanksgiving break (Photo edited to appear red).
From now till Thanksgiving, staying safe during "the Red Zone" at UNF
Limayem smiles
Limayem turns down salary bump, UNF BOT praise his “successful first year”
UNF climbs in U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings
UNF climbs in U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings
About the Contributor
Liam Sanderson, Police Reporter
Liam Sanderson is Spinnaker's police reporter, specializing in crime and police-related news coverage. He is a first-year majoring in both Criminal Justice and Psychology at the University of North Florida. Liam works to provide the university community with accurate, up-to-date coverage of police and crime activities.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest