The Sports Editor’s guide to NFL Fantasy Football

The NFL is currently a quarter of the way through a 2023 season that has seen a variety of twists and surprises. As such, fantasy owners might have some confusion on how they should edit their lineups heading into the rest of the year. To help clear the air a bit, here are my picks for who to start, bench and trade going into Sunday’s week five matchups.

Start:

De’Von Achane – RB, Miami Dolphins

Achane has burst onto the scene as a top fantasy runner in the past two games, garnering over 100 yards and two touchdowns in each of his most recent outings. Averaging over 11 yards per carry, Achane is looking to tear up a New York Giants defense on Sunday that is ranked second-worst in the league against the run.

Puka Nacua – WR, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua has been on fire in his rookie season for the Rams, filling in extremely well for the injured Cooper Kupp, putting up over 10 targets and 100 receiving yards in three of the four games played so far this year. The upcoming opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles will pose a challenge in the pass rush. With the birds known for their defensive line, Nacua should be set for yet another high-level performance against a secondary that’s ranked 28th against opposing receivers.

Bench:

George Kittle – TE, San Francisco 49ers

To the dismay of many fantasy owners, Kittle has settled into more of a blocking role this season rather than being the high-reception target he’s previously been known as. The seven-year veteran has gone below 10 targets in the first four games and is yet to receive a single touchdown. There’s still a chance that he boosts productivity later in the season, but as of right now it’s best to go with a tight end that’s more involved in the passing game.

Joe Burrow – QB, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals as a whole have been struggling this season, and their signal-caller is no different. Burrow has yet to complete over 30 passes in a game this season, and has been sacked at least twice in three of the last four games. Like Kittle, there’s still a high chance that he improves later in the year, so I wouldn’t trade him just yet, but for now it would be best to start another quarterback in your lineup.

Trade:

Dallas Goedert – TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Philly’s high-powered running backs and receivers have kept Goedert practically irrelevant in the passing game this season. He has still not reached over 50 yards or scored a single touchdown in any of the first four games this season, as the Eagles offense gets used to a new scheme under offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. As the team further establishes its run-heavy scheme, I see Goedert’s low production only continuing, so it might be good to trade him for an extra running back or an added flex player.

Tee Higgins – WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Despite an exemplary performance against Baltimore in week two, where he racked up 89 yards and two touchdowns, Higgins has since failed to put up similar numbers. Taking the backseat to Ja’Marr Chase, the Clemson product has gone under five receptions and 25 yards in every other game. As he is now questionable with a rib injury, it would be wise to get rid of him now while he still carries some trade value.