UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.

Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment

2
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)

OPINION: Mask mandates belong in 2020

3
The first section of President Limayem’s email to faculty on Wednesday, Sep. 15. (Graphic by Carter Mudgett for Spinnaker)

UNF’s proposed post-tenure review policy goes before the Board of Trustees Monday; understanding the context

4
An area behind the UNF Library has been fenced off to serve as a staging area for construction.

Detour! What to know about construction across campus

5
UNF logo carved in stone

Post-tenure review negotiations grind to a halt as UNF declares impasse

Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.
UNF logo.
The Luffy Meal is a feast fit for the king of the pirates.
Photo by Keri Weiland
The Gray Lounge on the second floor of the Student Union West Building.

“Free free Palestine!”: Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
October 9, 2023

Activist groups and many Jacksonville residents joined together Monday evening to speak out against those supporting Israel, drawing a line connecting the conflict overseas and the Black liberation movement in America. 

Chants of “Free free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” echoed off surrounding buildings as they protested in front of the Duval County Courthouse. Later, they marched around it. 

Local activist groups, like the Jacksonville Community Action Committee and the University of North Florida’s Students for a Democratic Society, have already pledged their support for Palestine.

“There are no two sides to the issue. There is only the oppressor and the oppressed,” Marlo Crosby, the vice president of UNF SDS, told the assembled crowd. “[UNF SDS] express unequivocal support for Palestine. There’s only one way this can end: Palestine reclaiming their lands.”

Click through the gallery below to see scenes from Monday night’s rally. 

IMG-2703
Gallery12 Photos
Carter Mudgett
Protesters held homemade signs as they listened to speakers Monday night.

Since fighting began on Saturday, more than 1,600 people have been killed on both sides, according to the Associated Press. The AP reported that thousands more have been wounded on both sides, including civilians. 

Multiple speakers in Monday’s rally called on America to separate Hamas from Palestinians.

“Hamas is an Islamic militant movement and one of Palestinian territories’ two major political parties,” according to the Council of Foreign Relations. “It governs more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, but the group is best known for its armed resistance to Israel.” The group was designated a terrorist organization in 1997 by the U.S., the AP reported.

On Sunday, the Pentagon announced it was sending additional munitions to Israel and moving Navy warships closer to the country “in a show of support,” the New York Times reported. Israel is an ally of the U.S.

Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover the Israel-Hamas war’s impact on the UNF and Jacksonville community.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Gallery
Player running with ball.
Gallery: UNF hosts Seminoles for football practice
Lawrence signs autograph for child
Gallery: Jaguars training camp showcases new facility, exciting storylines
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Outfielder Peyton Burdick #6 hitting a ball from a Nashville Sounds pitcher on April 19th, 2023 at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville Florida.
Through the eyes of a photographer: April
Beatrice (played by Christine Casey).
Behind the words of UNF Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” adaptation
Limayem smiles on the podium during his speech.
“Thank you”: Limayem officially inaugurated as UNF’s seventh president
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole standing outside of 121 Financial Ballpark welcoming in fans into the stadium. At 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida on March 5th, 2023.
Through the eyes of a photographer: March
More in Latest
UNF logo.
UNF reviewing proposed SB 266 guidance from BOG, president says
The Luffy Meal is a feast fit for the king of the pirates.
Check it or Chuck it: Koushinryou brings Japanese spice to Jacksonville
Photo by Keri Weiland
The Sports Editor’s guide to NFL Fantasy Football
The Gray Lounge on the second floor of the Student Union West Building.
SG releases survey about student lounge usage, some respondents call for return of Interfaith space
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
OPINION: Shorts are not fit for senators
Students and local activists gathered in Peace Plaza at the center of UNFs campus before beginning their march.
“Take Back the Night” returns to the UNF campus
More in Local News
President Moez Limayem speaks to Jacksonville leaders, community members about future collaboration between the city and the university, among other topics, at a Cuppa Jax event on Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2023.
What’s UNF’s dream? “To be the destination of choice,” Moez Limayem tells community leaders at Cuppa Jax
Faculty Association President Mike Binder.
Board of Trustees approve post-tenure review policy 12-1 as UNF faculty look on in disappointment
UNF President Moez Limayem (right) holds hands with his wife, Dr. Alya Limayem (left) as they make their way across the campus to Lazzara Hall for his inauguration ceremony.
UNF president named one of the Jacksonville Business Journals’ 2023 Ultimate CEOs
The United Faculty of Florida are the states largest faculty union, representing over 25,000 faculty members at all 12 of Floridas public universities.
Florida faculty union files federal suit against SB 266 arbitration ban
A screenshot of the EPAs Fire and Smoke air quality map as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Canada wildfire smoke stretches low across U.S., far as North Florida
The Chabad of Southsides new Model Family Terrace by the Lake will be dedicated on Sunday, June 4. (Courtesy of the Chabad of Southside)
Chabad of Southside to unveil new outdoor event space amid rise in antisemitism across Florida
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest