Photo courtesy of the UNF Womens Lacrosse Club
OPINION: Disney Star Wars is on its way out

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

October 17, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Ron DeSantis)
Faculty members filled the seats behind the Board of Trustees for their Monday morning meeting.
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.

Women’s Lacrosse club enters an official WCLA league for the first time since its creation

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
October 18, 2023

The University of North Florida women’s lacrosse program made a huge leap forward on Sunday, entering the Southeastern Women’s Lacrosse League (SWLL) as a Division II program in the southern division. It’s also the first time the club has entered a league since its inception in 2018.

The SWLL is recognized as an official league under the Women’s Collegiate Lacrosse Associates (WCLA), a division of the largest lacrosse governing body in the United States, that body being USA lacrosse.

The WCLA describes themselves as providing “an infrastructure in which collegiate clubs will compete and eventually crown a national champion,” according to their website. 

“The move to SWLL will help the club further grow in the future through the many opportunities SWLL provides,” said club president and team captain Sofia Duque.

Photo courtesy of the UNF Women’s Lacrosse Club (UNF Women’s Lacrosse)

The league is broken down into two subdivisions, Division I and Division II, and UNF now resides in the Division II sector.The SWLL division II level also provides an array of well-known schools as potential future opponents such as South Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. 

With the official recognition of the club entering a competitive league, there are plenty of aspirations for the club to not only compete and win in their district, but also play for nationwide recognition.

“We are working for a trophy and a chance to go to nationals, our club can grow bigger as it is now an official contender in the battle to win not only our district, but in the nation,” Duque said. “It will allow us to play more teams across our region and gain experience and increase the participation of women’s lacrosse in the south.”

The Ospreys women’s lacrosse club will be opening their tenure in the SWLL this fall and are set to face off against two Division II counterparts in both the University of Miami and Florida Gulf Coast University.

Ospreys plan to face SWLL competition early, as Miami and FGCU are the first two SWLL opponents the team will face this fall (Jacob Simons)

Both games are scheduled to take place on Nov. 4 with the game against Miami slated for 2 p.m. and the game against Florida Gulf Coast for 7 p.m. This start to the fall schedule reflects the recent jump to the new league, as four games are against fellow SWLL Division II opponents.

More information about the University of North Florida women’s lacrosse club can be found on the team’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
Jacob Justice is a third-year multimedia journalism major at the University of North Florida. First joining as a sports reporter, Jacob is now Spinnaker's sports editor. Jacob has a passion for sportswriting and hopes to write as a journalist for a sports media company in the future. In his free time, he tends to enjoy playing guitar and bass as well as spending quality time with friends.

