Gym and rock wall to close for renovations next month, university says

Were you planning on hitting the gym before the end of the year? Well, you’ll soon have to wait a few months.

The University of North Florida will be closing the Student Wellness Complex, including the gym and rock wall, from Nov. 22 till Jan. 7, 2024, to renovate the space, according to a social media post on Wednesday.

Renovations will add various updates such as new carpet, sound-absorbent rubber flooring, nine custom inlay platforms and half racks, stretch mats and more, the post said.

The Student Wellness Complex houses the fitness center, Osprey Cliff and Recreation and Wellness Business Office. Though the first two will be closed until January because of the renovations, the RecWell Office will remain open, according to their website.

Spinnaker requested more information from UNF about the renovations but did not receive an immediate response. Stay with Spinnaker for more updates.

_____

