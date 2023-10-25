Gym and rock wall to close for renovations next month, university says

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
October 25, 2023

Were you planning on hitting the gym before the end of the year? Well, you’ll soon have to wait a few months. 

The University of North Florida will be closing the Student Wellness Complex, including the gym and rock wall, from Nov. 22 till Jan. 7, 2024, to renovate the space, according to a social media post on Wednesday.  

The outside of UNF’s Student Wellness Center. (Jonathan Merin/Spinnaker)

Renovations will add various updates such as new carpet, sound-absorbent rubber flooring, nine custom inlay platforms and half racks, stretch mats and more, the post said. 

The Student Wellness Complex houses the fitness center, Osprey Cliff and Recreation and Wellness Business Office. Though the first two will be closed until January because of the renovations, the RecWell Office will remain open, according to their website.

Spinnaker requested more information from UNF about the renovations but did not receive an immediate response. Stay with Spinnaker for more updates. 

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

