UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
UNF logo.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

2
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.

One person shot near UNF campus, alert says

3
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.

Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville

4
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.

"Free free Palestine!": Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel

5
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday

Derek Marinatos resigns as UNF Men’s Soccer head coach
Rocio Moro’s record-breaking career at UNF tells a lot about what student athletes can be
Graphic created by Spinnaker
Text reads INTERFAITH on top of four ink splotches in UNFs colors of dark blue, light blue and gray. Two hands together in prayer is on a white circle on top of the ink and beneath the text
The Associated Collegiate Press promotes the standards and ethics of good journalism as accepted and practiced by print, broadcast and digital media in the U.S., according to their website. (Graphic created by Spinnaker/Logo courtesy of ACP)

Rocio Moro’s record-breaking career at UNF tells a lot about what student athletes can be

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
November 6, 2023

Rocio Moro has had one of the most successful careers in North Florida volleyball history. 

The San Juan native has set the UNF record for most career digs, and recently notched another achievement, breaking the record for most digs in ASUN history. 

When asked who she could thank for assisting her through the journey of setting both University of North Florida and ASUN conference records, Moro, a senior, chose to credit others for her accomplishments. 

“I would say my head coach, Kristen Wright,” the three-time ASUN defensive player of the year said. “She had a vision for me and the standards that she had for me were always held pretty high.”

Moro began accumulating awards her very first year, adding onto her already extensive list of achievements. Despite that, Moro continued to strive for more, refusing to become complacent. She said much of that had to do with the people around her, including her head coach.

“[Coach Wright] always wanted me to become a better player, so I think that helped me just keep going and just keep reaching for more and more,” she said.

Moro’s career could fill an entire article full of record breaking statistics. Yet, those don’t tell the whole story of an athlete. 

Starting volleyball at the age of five, she hadn’t always considered the idea of pursuing it in college. It wasn’t until she turned 15 that she decided she wanted to play college volleyball.

She came to UNF to do just that and remained for her entire college career. A noteworthy decision considering the fact that 13% of all college athletes entered the transfer portal, according to the NCAA, the most ever. 

Rocio Moro has stayed with the Ospreys for her entire college career, an astounding display of loyalty as 13% of all NCAA athletes enter the transfer portal. (Rachel Bacchus)

“She’s special because she’s loyal,” Wright said. “In these last couple of years, she’s been a huge stakeholder.”

Moro also expressed deep gratitude for UNF and her time in Jacksonville. At first, Moro thought her time at UNF would primarily revolve around volleyball and classes, but she soon realized this wasn’t the case. 

“The more years that I spent [here], the more I learned about Jacksonville and UNF as a community. I learned to just get outside of my comfort zone,” she said. 

Despite leading a life at UNF that extended beyond volleyball and academics, Moro set multiple records during her five years as an Osprey. Even so, according to Kristen Wright, she isn’t finished yet. 

Moro has been the most consistent defensive player in UNF volleyball history, winning the ASUN Conference Defensive Player of the Week, a conference record of 10 times. With this extensive college resume, Moro likely has a prosperous professional volleyball career ahead of her.

“She’s not done,” Coach Wright said.

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Derek Marinatos resigns as UNF Men’s Soccer head coach
Derek Marinatos resigns as UNF Men’s Soccer head coach
Womens Soccer
A retrospective into a disappointing 2023 women’s soccer campaign
AP/Gary McCullough.
The Jaguars retook first place in the AFC South, but can they keep their lead?
Photo courtesy of the UNF Womens Lacrosse Club
Women’s Lacrosse club enters an official WCLA league for the first time since its creation
Shannon Glover #5 up to bat against Bucknell at UNF Softball Complex on March 16, 2022 iin Jacksonville, Florida.
Softball and baseball announce fall schedules with quality teams
Photo by Keri Weiland
The Sports Editor’s guide to NFL Fantasy Football
About the Contributors
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Rachel Bacchus, Photographer
Rachel Bacchus is a young photographer and writer working towards her Degree in Multimedia Journalism. She primarily does sports photography and political journalism. Rachel is currently a volunteer reporter and photographer for Spinnaker.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest