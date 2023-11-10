UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
UNF logo.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

2
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.

One person shot near UNF campus, alert says

3
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.

Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville

4
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday

5
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.

"Free free Palestine!": Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel

(Emmanuel Offei/Unsplash)
Strong second half leads Ospreys to season-opening win over Coastal Georgia
All entrees at JaxSpice are served family style, so be sure to bring your friends and family, or be prepared for leftovers.

Ethan Leckie, Opinions Editor

November 8, 2023

Derek Marinatos resigns as UNF Men’s Soccer head coach
Rocio Moro’s record-breaking career at UNF tells a lot about what student athletes can be

OPINION: Guys, six tickets are actually a lot of tickets

Ethan Leckie, Opinions Editor
November 10, 2023

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

The broken record continues to skip.

Parents and students come out of the woodwork yearly to complain about the graduation ceremony. Having been at UNF for three years, this has become as much of a tradition as the graduation itself. No matter the circumstances, the masses unify to voice this one grievance year after year.

The issue in question is simple: why aren’t enough tickets allocated to each graduating student for their families (or whoever they wish to invite) to attend?

Let’s start with another question: How many tickets does each graduate get this semester? Six. Two more than the Spring 2023 semester. 

We’re headed into the tail-end of the fall semester and questions about buying extra tickets (and how to ask for “special exceptions” to get more) have come around like clockwork. Obviously, people don’t like what’s happening, but what has UNF done to address the issue?

Charles Learch, registrar of the university, pointed out that many factors determine how many tickets each graduate gets. For starters, the configuration of the ceremony has been designed to give each attendee an unobstructed view of their graduate(s) when they walk across the stage.

“We could definitely pack them in if we wanted to,” he said, adding, “but we want people to be comfortable.”

Chally congratulates a student at graduation
Interim President Pam Chally congratulates a student during spring commencement. Photo courtesy of UNF.

Along with making exceptions for guests with disabilities, another factor is in the graduation process, which allows students to apply for graduation up to the day of the ceremony. Learch admits that the process makes determining the exact amount of graduates in a given ceremony difficult, and is a significant element in planning ticket allocation. 

“There’s factors that we have to take into consideration that haven’t happened. We don’t want to limit somebody’s ability to graduate,” said Learch.

Naturally, Learch understands why graduates and their families want more tickets.

“You’re excited. You’re graduating,” he said. “It’s an exciting time.”

However, the university does not wish to compromise on the experience. From my interview with Learch, I got the impression that the university is satisfied when a certain number (big or small) of tickets per graduate ensures everyone has a seat to comfortably enjoy the ceremony.

“If people are putting their time and money into something, we want to make sure that they can be there,” said Learch.

Before the interview, I thought the number of tickets per graduate would be way lower. From how some Facebook moms complained, I thought it would be something like two or three. Well, I think six is a lot better. In fact, I can’t even come up with six people I’d invite to my graduation (I got five, so pretty close. I guess I’ll be making some money in May 2025). 

It’s completely understandable why some would want more than six tickets; some graduates just have big families or lots of people important in their lives. However, there’s a delicate balance that must be maintained. Hundreds of other families are in the same boat, and each deserves an equal chance to see their graduate walk across the stage.

If you’ve recently taken to Facebook to vent your frustrations about graduation tickets, stop. This will sound harsh, but you are not the center of the universe. 

Take a deep breath and understand that not everything is about you. It’s giving Karen—not a good look, babe.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest