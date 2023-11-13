UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Around 1,500 people showed up to the protest on Saturday.

Close to 1,500 call for ceasefire overseas at pro-Palestine rally in Jacksonville

2
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.

Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville

3
UNF logo.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

4
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday

5
Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.

"Encanto," a spoiler-filled movie review

Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. (Photo courtesy of UNF and the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville)
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Around 1,500 people showed up to the protest on Saturday.
American flags on the Green honoring veterans for Veterans Day.

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

November 11, 2023

(Emmanuel Offei/Unsplash)

Jaguars drop 5-game win streak in humiliating loss to 49ers

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
November 13, 2023

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the San Francisco 49ers at TIAA Bank Stadium this Sunday, snapping a five game winning streak as the 49ers pummeled the Jags 34-3 in what was the team’s third loss of the season.

The 49ers were actually an underdog prior to this contest. The team had lost three consecutive games prior to defeating Jacksonville.

The Jaguars offense just couldn’t get anything going in the passing game. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held to just 185 passing yards while also throwing two interceptions.

Jacksonville was forced to punt five times as the San Francisco defense put up a brick wall. Trevor Lawrence was also under a lot of pressure, being sacked five times as the 49ers defensive line closed in.

The offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence, as he was sacked five times in Sunday’s game (AP photo)

 The rushing attack wasn’t much better. Running back Travis Etienne was held to just 35 rushing yards on nine total carries in the game.

The offense reached a field goal at four minutes and 20 seconds into the second quarter, but that was the only productivity they could muster throughout.

The 49ers offense, however, put on a scoring clinic. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 296 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. Running back Christian McCaffery also ran for 95 yards of his own on 16 carries.

Overall, the San Francisco offense put up a total of 437 yards and four touchdowns, while the Jaguars only managed 221 total yards.

Following this loss, the race for the AFC South title is looking a little closer than before. The Jaguars are still in first place, sitting at a 6-3 record after Sunday’s events. But the Houston Texans are right behind them at 5-4.

Next week, the Jags will get an opportunity to return to their winning ways as they are set to host the division-rival Tennessee Titans this upcoming Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
Jacob Justice is a third-year multimedia journalism major at the University of North Florida. First joining as a sports reporter, Jacob is now Spinnaker's sports editor. Jacob has a passion for sportswriting and hopes to write as a journalist for a sports media company in the future. In his free time, he tends to enjoy playing guitar and bass as well as spending quality time with friends.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest