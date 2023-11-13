Jaguars drop 5-game win streak in humiliating loss to 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the San Francisco 49ers at TIAA Bank Stadium this Sunday, snapping a five game winning streak as the 49ers pummeled the Jags 34-3 in what was the team’s third loss of the season.

The 49ers were actually an underdog prior to this contest. The team had lost three consecutive games prior to defeating Jacksonville.

The Jaguars offense just couldn’t get anything going in the passing game. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held to just 185 passing yards while also throwing two interceptions.

Jacksonville was forced to punt five times as the San Francisco defense put up a brick wall. Trevor Lawrence was also under a lot of pressure, being sacked five times as the 49ers defensive line closed in.

The rushing attack wasn’t much better. Running back Travis Etienne was held to just 35 rushing yards on nine total carries in the game.

The offense reached a field goal at four minutes and 20 seconds into the second quarter, but that was the only productivity they could muster throughout.

The 49ers offense, however, put on a scoring clinic. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 296 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. Running back Christian McCaffery also ran for 95 yards of his own on 16 carries.

Overall, the San Francisco offense put up a total of 437 yards and four touchdowns, while the Jaguars only managed 221 total yards.

Following this loss, the race for the AFC South title is looking a little closer than before. The Jaguars are still in first place, sitting at a 6-3 record after Sunday’s events. But the Houston Texans are right behind them at 5-4.

Next week, the Jags will get an opportunity to return to their winning ways as they are set to host the division-rival Tennessee Titans this upcoming Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.