Stressed? You may want to visit the Campus Canines

Thanksgiving has passed, and the final few weeks of the fall semester are here. Though the end is in sight, it will also be stressful for many students. That’s where the Campus Canines program comes in.

This week, the library held a meet and greet with dogs from the Campus Canines program.

Started in 2021, Campus Canines was created with the express purpose of students having trained pets “visit with persons in an effort to provide therapeutic intervention for those who are ill, stressed or otherwise permanently or situationally disadvantaged,” according to the Campus Canines website. Donations and small grants fund it and has garnered major success, with many students utilizing the service.

Gallery • 3 Photos Rachel Bacchus A dog with the Campus Canines program.

“Just going off of library visits alone, it’s 300 to 400 students every time that Campus Canines visit,” said Dr. Carlene Taylor, a clinical assistant professor and director of the center that oversees the Campus Canines. “Campus Canines are on campus at least once a week and sometimes twice, so it’s really numbers in the thousands.”

One major benefit of campus canines is that the dogs can help students emotionally and physically. The link between animals and stress reduction is well researched, and petting dogs increases oxytocin, decreases heart rate and improves overall sense of being, said Taylor.

Research also shows that interacting with pets can help student’s mental health, according to Taylor, with evidence showing that the health outcomes of people in communities with animals are significantly better.

Another benefit of the program is that it gives the dogs an opportunity to interact and socialize with people and other dogs. It even allows students to register their dogs to join Campus Canines.

Campus Canines plans to be in the library more frequently for the rest of the semester to help students unwind from finals preparation.

