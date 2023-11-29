UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. (Photo courtesy of UNF and the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville)

UNF ups security ahead of former Israeli ambassador’s Tuesday night lecture

2
Around 1,500 people showed up to the protest on Saturday.

Close to 1,500 call for ceasefire overseas at pro-Palestine rally in Jacksonville

3
Protesters chant as a line of approximately 50-75 police cars leave the Adam W. Herbert University Center Tuesday night.

Chants, police and metal detectors: Michael Oren’s visit to UNF

4
Derek Marinatos resigns as UNF Men’s Soccer head coach

Derek Marinatos resigns as UNF Men’s Soccer head coach

5
All entrees at JaxSpice are served family style, so be sure to bring your friends and family, or be prepared for leftovers.

JaxSpice: Big Flavor, Bigger Prices

A dog with the Campus Canines program.

Rachel Bacchus, General Assignment Reporter

November 29, 2023

Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Ospreys rebound, win first-ever in-season tournament at the nest
Volleyball drops close match vs. Lipscomb in ASUN semifinals
Interfaith Center logo on a dark blue background

Stressed? You may want to visit the Campus Canines

Rachel Bacchus, General Assignment Reporter
November 29, 2023

Thanksgiving has passed, and the final few weeks of the fall semester are here. Though the end is in sight, it will also be stressful for many students. That’s where the Campus Canines program comes in. 

This week, the library held a meet and greet with dogs from the Campus Canines program.

Started in 2021, Campus Canines was created with the express purpose of students having trained pets “visit with persons in an effort to provide therapeutic intervention for those who are ill, stressed or otherwise permanently or situationally disadvantaged,” according to the Campus Canines website. Donations and small grants fund it and has garnered major success, with many students utilizing the service.

IMG_3887
Gallery3 Photos
Rachel Bacchus
A dog with the Campus Canines program.

“Just going off of library visits alone, it’s 300 to 400 students every time that Campus Canines visit,” said Dr. Carlene Taylor, a clinical assistant professor and director of the center that oversees the Campus Canines. “Campus Canines are on campus at least once a week and sometimes twice, so it’s really numbers in the thousands.”

One major benefit of campus canines is that the dogs can help students emotionally and physically. The link between animals and stress reduction is well researched, and petting dogs increases oxytocin, decreases heart rate and improves overall sense of being, said Taylor.

Research also shows that interacting with pets can help student’s mental health, according to Taylor, with evidence showing that the health outcomes of people in communities with animals are significantly better.

Another benefit of the program is that it gives the dogs an opportunity to interact and socialize with people and other dogs. It even allows students to register their dogs to join Campus Canines. 

Campus Canines plans to be in the library more frequently for the rest of the semester to help students unwind from finals preparation.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Author Gina Caserta (right) and her debut memoir In Fifty Pages or More (left). (Photos courtesy of Gina Caserta)
How a UNF graduate student is continuing the college sexual assault prevention conversation
Protesters chant as a line of approximately 50-75 police cars leave the Adam W. Herbert University Center Tuesday night.
Chants, police and metal detectors: Michael Oren’s visit to UNF
Text reads INTERFAITH on top of four ink splotches in UNFs colors of dark blue, light blue and gray. Two hands together in prayer is on a white circle on top of the ink and beneath the text
Religious students feel ignored by Student Government after Interfaith Space removal
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.
Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville
The Luffy Meal is a feast fit for the king of the pirates.
Check it or Chuck it: Koushinryou brings Japanese spice to Jacksonville
About the Contributor
Rachel Bacchus, General Assignment Reporter
Rachel Bacchus is the current General Assignment Reporter at Spinnaker but also volunteers as a photographer. Rachel is a young photographer and writer working towards her Degree in Multimedia Journalism. She is primarily interested in sports photography and political journalism.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest