One month into the basketball season, how are the Ospreys doing?
ASUN postseason awards showcase athletic, academic effort of UNF student-athletes
(Tessa Rampersad/Unsplash)

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

November 30, 2023

A dog with the Campus Canines program.

Rachel Bacchus, General Assignment Reporter

November 29, 2023

Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
December 1, 2023

With the end of the fall 2023 semester rapidly approaching, so comes the season’s end for a multitude of UNF’s fall sports, including volleyball, as well as both the men’s and women’s soccer programs.

Despite the end of the 2023 campaign for multiple teams, a surplus of players from these teams were presented with postseason accolades, displaying the athletes’ success both in their sport and the classroom.

Volleyball

To start off, athletes from the Osprey volleyball team received a multitude of awards and recognition following a 2023 campaign that ended with an appearance in the semifinals of the ASUN championship. 

Rocio Moro had a historical season this fall. While breaking UNF and ASUN dig records, the veteran libero earned her fourth consecutive ASUN Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on the all-conference first team and recognition for her work in the classroom by making the all-academic team to cap off her storied collegiate career.

Outside hitter Kailey McKnight also received conference recognition. She capped off her junior season with All-ASUN third-team honors in a year that saw her reach 400 kills, the fifth most in the conference.

Kailey McKnight’s 400 kills secured her a spot on the All-ASUN third team following the 2023 season (Rachel Bacchus)

Men’s Soccer

Although UNF men’s soccer’s 2023 campaign ended with a disappointing last-place ranking in league play, a number of players were awarded with on-field and scholarly recognition for their efforts this fall.

Despite the team’s struggles in 2023, four athletes from the men’s soccer program were given ASUN recognition (Rachel Bacchus)

Ethan Ash was selected as the ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year following this season. The redshirt senior played in 13 games for the Ospreys in 2023 while also maintaining a 4.0 GPA studying business management.

Along with Ash, midfielder Zach Board was selected to the ASUN All-Academic team for his work in the classroom in 2023. Carrying a 3.9 GPA while majoring in kinesiology.

Luc Granitur and Herbie Steigelman were both praised for their on-field efforts, earning second-team All-ASUN honors in a campaign that saw Granitur score five goals and Steigelman play in all 15 games. Granitur became the first Osprey to reach five goals since 2021, and Steigelman played the full 90 minutes in all but one game this season.

Women’s Soccer

The UNF women’s soccer program struggled in 2023. The team ended up finishing with a 2-6-3 record in conference play and failed to reach a berth in the league championship. Despite this, three players were awarded for their outstanding on-field performance this season.

Redshirt freshman Paige McSwigan received a selection to the All-ASUN second team and a place on the All-Freshman team in 2023. The forward tied for team highs with three goals and four assists throughout all 18 games this season.

Zara Siassi also received a second-team All-ASUN selection. The veteran defender racked up 1,426 minutes played in 2023 to conclude her career as an Osprey.

Georgia native Chloe Lynch marked her place in the league honors, earning a spot on the All-ASUN third team. In her sophomore season, she scored two goals for North Florida while participating in every game.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
About the Contributors
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
Jacob Justice is a third-year multimedia journalism major at the University of North Florida. First joining as a sports reporter, Jacob is now Spinnaker's sports editor. Jacob has a passion for sportswriting and hopes to write as a journalist for a sports media company in the future. In his free time, he tends to enjoy playing guitar and bass as well as spending quality time with friends.
Rachel Bacchus, General Assignment Reporter
Rachel Bacchus is the current General Assignment Reporter at Spinnaker but also volunteers as a photographer. Rachel is a young photographer and writer working towards her Degree in Multimedia Journalism. She is primarily interested in sports photography and political journalism.

