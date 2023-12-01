ASUN postseason awards showcase athletic, academic effort of UNF student-athletes

With the end of the fall 2023 semester rapidly approaching, so comes the season’s end for a multitude of UNF’s fall sports, including volleyball, as well as both the men’s and women’s soccer programs.

Despite the end of the 2023 campaign for multiple teams, a surplus of players from these teams were presented with postseason accolades, displaying the athletes’ success both in their sport and the classroom.

Volleyball

To start off, athletes from the Osprey volleyball team received a multitude of awards and recognition following a 2023 campaign that ended with an appearance in the semifinals of the ASUN championship.

Rocio Moro had a historical season this fall. While breaking UNF and ASUN dig records, the veteran libero earned her fourth consecutive ASUN Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on the all-conference first team and recognition for her work in the classroom by making the all-academic team to cap off her storied collegiate career.

Outside hitter Kailey McKnight also received conference recognition. She capped off her junior season with All-ASUN third-team honors in a year that saw her reach 400 kills, the fifth most in the conference.

Men’s Soccer

Although UNF men’s soccer’s 2023 campaign ended with a disappointing last-place ranking in league play, a number of players were awarded with on-field and scholarly recognition for their efforts this fall.

Ethan Ash was selected as the ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year following this season. The redshirt senior played in 13 games for the Ospreys in 2023 while also maintaining a 4.0 GPA studying business management.

Along with Ash, midfielder Zach Board was selected to the ASUN All-Academic team for his work in the classroom in 2023. Carrying a 3.9 GPA while majoring in kinesiology.

Luc Granitur and Herbie Steigelman were both praised for their on-field efforts, earning second-team All-ASUN honors in a campaign that saw Granitur score five goals and Steigelman play in all 15 games. Granitur became the first Osprey to reach five goals since 2021, and Steigelman played the full 90 minutes in all but one game this season.

Women’s Soccer

The UNF women’s soccer program struggled in 2023. The team ended up finishing with a 2-6-3 record in conference play and failed to reach a berth in the league championship. Despite this, three players were awarded for their outstanding on-field performance this season.

Redshirt freshman Paige McSwigan received a selection to the All-ASUN second team and a place on the All-Freshman team in 2023. The forward tied for team highs with three goals and four assists throughout all 18 games this season.

Zara Siassi also received a second-team All-ASUN selection. The veteran defender racked up 1,426 minutes played in 2023 to conclude her career as an Osprey.

Georgia native Chloe Lynch marked her place in the league honors, earning a spot on the All-ASUN third team. In her sophomore season, she scored two goals for North Florida while participating in every game.