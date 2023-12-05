Jamie Davies announced as new men’s soccer head coach

University of North Florida Athletics announced on Tuesday that Jamie Davies would be stepping into the role as head coach of the UNF Men’s Soccer program. Davies is set to become the third head coach in the team’s 32-year history.

A London native, Davies is credited with 15 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level. His most recent work saw him as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the University of Central Florida men’s soccer team for the past six seasons.

During his time with the UCF Knights, Davies saw his team reach an American Athletic Conference tournament championship, three AAC regular season championships, two NCAA Sweet 16 appearances and five players reach Major League Soccer draft selections.

“I am really excited to have Coach Davies leading our UNF Men’s Soccer program,” said athletic director Nick Morrow in a statement released to athletics. “Jamie played an integral role in building a fellow State of Florida program to a No. 1 ranking this past season and I expect Jamie to make an immediate impact on UNF Men’s Soccer that will result in championships returning to campus.”

Davies will be introduced as the Osprey men’s soccer coach and hold a meet and greet in the UNF Bank of England Suite in early 2024. A specific date for the event has yet to be determined.

