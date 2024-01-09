UNF cancels Tuesday classes due to severe weather

Due to severe weather, the University of North Florida has canceled all classes and campus events for Tuesday, with heavy winds expected throughout the day.

According to a UNF alert, offices will be closed, but residential housing and some dining options will remain open. The university has not yet announced which dining options will be open or their hours.

The alert also said shuttle services will continue to operate on a limited schedule. The dining and shuttle hours will be communicated to residents through an email from the Department of Housing and Residence Life.

UNF plans to resume normal operations on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news article. Stay with Spinnaker as we bring continued updates.

