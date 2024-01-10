Best of the 2024 UNF Athletics Hall of Fame

The University of North Florida athletics department announces its Hall of Fame class every year. However, this year’s class isn’t entirely comprised of athletes like the title implies. Included in this class are former politician John Delaney and donor Jim Delaney.

Sometimes, the Hall of Fame committee inducts new players or teams, but this year, they focused mainly on older players and donors. Two players finished their careers in the early 2000s, while others finished just over five years ago.

Each former athlete has set school records. Eden Meyer is a 14-time ASUN gold medalist who qualified three times for the women’s cross-country and track championships.

Meyer filled her collegiate career with many awards, including the 2017-18 ASUN Woman of the Year and seven ASUN Scholar-Athlete awards. These awards led Meyer to receive a 2017-18 NCAA Woman of the Year nomination from the ASUN conference.

Drew Weeks notched an impressive .347 career batting average as an Osprey, for which any average over .300 is considered good. During his junior season, Weeks led the NCAA with a .430 average, which means he’s on base nearly every game. This stellar season led to Baseball, Rawlings, and Perfect Game awards.

Men’s tennis player Jack Findel-Hawkins was awarded multiple ASUN honors, including the ASUN Player of the Year award in 2016 and 2017. Findel-Hawkins was also selected nationally as a 2017 ITA and NCAA All-American.

Lee McCool was one of the most consistent baseball players in UNF’s Division II era. He scored a career .347 batting average and was selected as a third-team NCAA All-American, securing a spot on the 2000 NCAA DII World Series team.

UNF athletics will hold a ceremony and reception at the Delaney Student Union on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. to honor these new members. The location of the room at the Student Union is to be decided. The new members will also be honored at the men’s basketball game on Jan. 20.

