UNF vs. JU women’s basketball postponed due to health concerns

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
January 19, 2024

According to an announcement from UNF Athletics, Saturday’s River City Rumble matchup between the North Florida and Jacksonville women’s basketball teams has been postponed.

This decision was made in agreeance between both schools and the ASUN conference because of “health and safety concerns with the Jacksonville program,” the announcement said.

The rivalry game has been rescheduled for Feb. 15, with the time to be decided.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
