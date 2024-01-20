UNF vs. JU women’s basketball postponed due to health concerns

According to an announcement from UNF Athletics, Saturday’s River City Rumble matchup between the North Florida and Jacksonville women’s basketball teams has been postponed.

This decision was made in agreeance between both schools and the ASUN conference because of “health and safety concerns with the Jacksonville program,” the announcement said.

The rivalry game has been rescheduled for Feb. 15, with the time to be decided.

