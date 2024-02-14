UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
Blue and silver graffiti has been found in mens bathrooms 10 times this semester. (Photos courtesy of UPD Chief Frank Mackesy)

UPD reports several graffiti incidents in men’s bathrooms on campus

2
UNF President Moez Limayem at the groundbreaking event along with members of the UNF Board of Trustees and other figures in the campus community (Photo courtesy of UNF)

UNF breaks ground on Honors Residence Hall

3
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)

BDubs BOGO Boneless Thursdays: Great deal, spotty service

4
UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation

UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation

5
(Rachel Bacchus)

UNF hosting several events for Homecoming 2024

The University of North Florida entrance sign with a green palm tree behind and purple and white flowers in front.
OPINION: Self-imposed sobriety isn’t too bad
Indexing, a review

Alyssa Schneider, Features Intern

February 14, 2024

UNF logo.
Picture of What the River Knows cover (Kiela Jefferson)

Kiela Jefferson, Features Intern

February 12, 2024

Indexing, a review

Alyssa Schneider, Features Intern
February 14, 2024

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

“Indexing” by Seanan McGuire is a masterpiece that perfectly integrates fantasy and reality, retelling famous and obscure fairy tales in the modern era. 

In “Indexing,” fairy tales aren’t just stories; they’re an infestation. Fiction frequently invades reality, causing incidents like towns falling into comas and otherwise kind people mistreating their stepfamilies.

The fairy tale incursions aren’t limited to the child-friendly Disney versions; Rapunzels can be abandoned by their prince, Cinderellas can commit suicide and there are some versions of Sleeping Beauty where instead of a kiss, the princess is awoken by giving birth after being assaulted while in a coma.

Our main character, Henry Marchen, is a Snow White with ebony hair, bloody lips, corpse-pale skin and an entourage of songbirds. She works with a secret branch of the government, the ATI Management Bureau (ATI stands for Aarne-Thompson Index, a catalog of folktales), to limit the damage of the Narrative’s meddling.

Her tale is dormant and stays that way until she falls into a poisoned coma. When the ATI’s analysts begin constantly misidentifying the tales involved in incursions, Henry and the team must work twice as hard to reduce casualties. 

Demi Santos, the newly recruited Pied Piper, is the audience insert, learning alongside the reader. She’s plucked out of her (mostly) normal college life to assist in a case, activating her previously dormant tale. 

“Indexing” combines a unique premise and interesting characters, creating a nostalgic and new story with clever twists and subtle foreshadowing. 

You can find “Indexing” on Kindle Unlimited, Audible or as a paperback.

Rating: 5/5 Spinnaker sails

5 spinnaker sails

 

 

 

 

 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Book Reviews
Picture of What the River Knows cover (Kiela Jefferson)
What the River Knows: a review
Fanart of Parahumans: Worm (Photo courtesy of Abi Ibarra)
Parahumans: Worm, a review
Photo of the cover of Lore (Kiela Jefferson)
Lore: A twist on Greek mythology
“The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt. Photo by Julia Croston.
Learning from art with “The Goldfinch”
The cover of the novel The Sentence
“The Sentence”: haunting and healing through language
‘Crying in H Mart’: A majestic memoir
‘Crying in H Mart’: A majestic memoir
More in Entertainment
Patrick Mahomes keeps his super bowl MVP mentality as he had another strong performance in the first game of the season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Watch party on a budget: The sports editor’s guide to Super Bowl Sunday
(Rachel Bacchus)
UNF hosting several events for Homecoming 2024
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)
BDubs BOGO Boneless Thursdays: Great deal, spotty service
What to know before OzFest 2024
What to know before OzFest 2024
Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road, a review
Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road, a review
This beefy beacon has guided many customers to gastric nirvana for nearly 60 years. (Ethan Leckie)
Check It or Chuck It: Meet Beefy King, an Orlando institution
More in Reviews
All entrees at JaxSpice are served family style, so be sure to bring your friends and family, or be prepared for leftovers.
JaxSpice: Big flavor, bigger prices
The Luffy Meal is a feast fit for the king of the pirates.
Check it or Chuck it: Koushinryou brings Japanese spice to Jacksonville
Essential Aliens by Helvetia album review
'Essential Aliens' by Helvetia album review
Courtesy of Disney Platform Distribution.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep. #4 (spoiler review)
Courtesy of Funimation.
Anime review: Cowboy Bebop
Photo accredited to Wikipedia.
Review : Demi Lovato's new album "Dancing With The Devil."

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *