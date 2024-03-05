The Talon Review is seeking fiction, poetry, nonfiction and visual art submissions

The Talon Review is a student-run literary journal at the University of North Florida that has become a beacon for emerging writers and artists seeking recognition and publication in the world of literature. The journal publishes twice a year and is committed to providing a platform for voices that may otherwise go unheard.

The Talon Review is seeking submissions for short fiction, poetry, nonfiction, visual art, hybrid form and video form, and there is less than a week before submissions close. We invite all aspiring writers and artists to submit their best works for our upcoming spring volume.

Our spring volume aims to curate a diverse collection with submissions from writers and artists worldwide. The Talon Review was founded in 2012 by UNF’s creative writing students, so we prioritize including the voices of local figures and UNF students.

From short stories and creative nonfiction essays to poetry and visual art, the magazine is dedicated to “sinking its claws in the reader’s mind.” Whether you’re already a published author or a budding artist, the Talon Review can be the new home for your artistic pursuits.

Visit the Talon Review’s submission page for more information on guidelines and how to submit your work. Our editorial team is particularly interested in pieces that push boundaries, challenge conventions and offer fresh perspectives. The deadline to submit is March 8.

