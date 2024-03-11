UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors

With the ASUN men’s basketball regular season over, the league has begun awarding honors to multiple athletes in the conference.

UNF is no stranger to these awards, as three Osprey athletes have previously been awarded postseason honors.

Chaz Lanier became the first player in UNF history to earn first-team all-ASUN and ASUN all-academic honors. He is also a member of the exclusive 50-40-90 club, shooting 50% overall, 40% from three and 90% from the three-point line.

Jaylen Smith also received ASUN All-Freshman honors in his first year as the Ospreys’ starting point guard.

To end off the Ospreys’ accomplishments, Dorian James received ASUN All-Academic honors with a 3.97 GPA while pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.

Outside of UNF, Eastern Kentucky’s Isaiah Cozart was named ASUN player and defensive player of the year. His coach, A.W. Hamilton, also received Coach of the Year honors.

Moreover, Queens’ Deyton Albury was awarded the title Newcomer of the Year, which he received after being named Newcomer of the Week twice. Albury also made Third Team All-ASUN

These awards were announced the same week each qualifying team headed to the ASUN tournament.

Stetson ultimately won the conference championship Sunday in a close game against Austin Peay.

