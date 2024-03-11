UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election
Cover of The First Day by R.E. Druin
UNF catcher Dallen Leach takes his lead off of third base on Tuesday’s game against Florida.
UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors
(Photo courtesy of UNF Swoop Troupe)

Kiela Jefferson, Features Intern

March 11, 2024

UNF men's basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors

Jacob Justice and Rachel Bacchus
March 11, 2024

With the ASUN men’s basketball regular season over, the league has begun awarding honors to multiple athletes in the conference.

UNF is no stranger to these awards, as three Osprey athletes have previously been awarded postseason honors.

Chaz Lanier became the first player in UNF history to earn first-team all-ASUN and ASUN all-academic honors. He is also a member of the exclusive 50-40-90 club, shooting 50% overall, 40% from three and 90% from the three-point line.

Following a superb 2023-24 campaign, Chaz Lanier cemented himself as the first player in UNF history to receive both first-team athletic and academic ASUN honors. (Rachel Bacchus)

Jaylen Smith also received ASUN All-Freshman honors in his first year as the Ospreys’ starting point guard.

To end off the Ospreys’ accomplishments, Dorian James received ASUN All-Academic honors with a 3.97 GPA while pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.

Outside of UNF, Eastern Kentucky’s Isaiah Cozart was named ASUN player and defensive player of the year. His coach, A.W. Hamilton, also received Coach of the Year honors.

Moreover, Queens’ Deyton Albury was awarded the title Newcomer of the Year, which he received after being named Newcomer of the Week twice. Albury also made Third Team All-ASUN

These awards were announced the same week each qualifying team headed to the ASUN tournament.

Stetson ultimately won the conference championship Sunday in a close game against Austin Peay.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
