Giving Day is Today
Giving Day is Today
FILE - Participants wave signs as they walk back to Orlando City Hall during the March for Abortion Access, Oct. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The Florida Supreme Court on Monday, April 1, 2024, upheld the states ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which means a subsequently passed six-week ban can soon take effect. (Chasity Maynard/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
The sign near Lot 18 was put up to satisfy noticing requirements before the city council vote. (Spinnaker)
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens

Jacksonville City Council to vote on transferring land to UNF

Jeanne Gilbert, Editor in Chief
April 1, 2024

A sign notifying the University of North Florida community of a potential permanent right-of-way closure has been put up near Lot 18, but that doesn’t mean any roads will be closed on campus.

The sign near Lot 18 was put up to satisfy noticing requirements before the city council vote. (Spinnaker)

The City of Jacksonville owns a strip of land between Harmon Stadium and Interstate 295, which was initially intended for a right-of-way easement, a road for transportation of city vehicles.

However, this road was never built, and the city plans to transfer this piece of land to UNF, which will be voted on by the Jacksonville City Council next month.

The piece of land that could be transferred to UNF’s ownership. (Photo courtesy of UNF)

According to UNF, if it obtains this piece of land, there are no official plans to develop it, but it is being considered for the site of new athletic facilities.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
About the Contributor
Jeanne Gilbert, Editor in Chief
Jeanne Gilbert is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief and a sophomore majoring in public relations at the University of North Florida. She joined Spinnaker in the summer of 2023 as a volunteer. After graduating, Jeanne plans to continue in the newsroom or work in public relations.

