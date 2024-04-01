Jacksonville City Council to vote on transferring land to UNF

A sign notifying the University of North Florida community of a potential permanent right-of-way closure has been put up near Lot 18, but that doesn’t mean any roads will be closed on campus.

The City of Jacksonville owns a strip of land between Harmon Stadium and Interstate 295, which was initially intended for a right-of-way easement, a road for transportation of city vehicles.

However, this road was never built, and the city plans to transfer this piece of land to UNF, which will be voted on by the Jacksonville City Council next month.

According to UNF, if it obtains this piece of land, there are no official plans to develop it, but it is being considered for the site of new athletic facilities.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].