UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
Hazbin Hotel, a review

Hazbin Hotel, a review

2
UNF logo.

UNF staff union among those decertified in recent wave of Florida union purges

3
The sign near Lot 18 was put up to satisfy noticing requirements before the city council vote. (Spinnaker)

Jacksonville City Council to vote on transferring land to UNF

4
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville

Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville

5
Student Government banner

OPINION: Student apathy strikes again in SG elections

The UNF Physics Department and Astronomy Club often host eclipse watch parties when they are visible from Jacksonville. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
(Courtesy of UNF Dean of Students)
Cover of The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow (Kiela Jefferson)
Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights
Vendors displayed and sold their art at the queer arts market.

Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
April 4, 2024

The UNF softball team dropped a midweek doubleheader to the UCF Knights on a Tuesday evening in Orlando. 

A seven-run inning by UCF was the key difference in the first game and the Ospreys lost 11-4. North Florida’s offense faltered in game two, losing 9-0 in mercy-rule fashion. 

Game One

Hadlee Reichert opened the game with a double for the Ospreys. UNF managed to load the bases after Allison Benning and Savannah Channell walked but failed to bring home the game’s first run. 

Central Florida started the scoring with a two-run home run. The Knights had a 2-0 lead after the first inning. 

However, the Ospreys answered back in the second inning. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for UNF. A pitch hit Shannon Glover, scoring the first run for UNF, and a Logan Jackson RBI groundout scored the second. 

North Florida held UCF scoreless in the second despite two Knight hits, which gave the Ospreys a chance to take the lead, and they did. A Channell walk and Kelsey Vogel single set up an RBI sacrifice fly by Kirsten Caravaca, giving UNF the 3-2 lead in the third inning. 

However, Central Florida took this personally. In the same inning, the Knights opened with five straight hits, culminating in a seven-run inning for UCF, and UNF trailed 9-3. The Ospreys’ lead didn’t last long and failed to come back for the rest of the game. 

Despite the Ospreys taking a 3-0 lead, UCF responded with five straight hits that resulted in a seven point inning. (Photo Courtesy of UNF Athletics)

North Florida’s remaining four hits weren’t enough. The Ospreys added only one more run and lost the opening game 11-4. 

Game Two 

Game two didn’t fare much better for the Birds of Clay. UNF got its only hit in the first inning when Allison Benning singled. The scoring started early and often for UCF, with the Knights nabbing four runs off of UNF pitcher Cameron Ponich in the first inning. 

Poinch held UCF scoreless for the next three innings, an impressive feat for the freshman. But the big inning got to the Ospreys again, this time with a run-rule. UCF scored five runs in the fifth inning, all because of three walks, leading to a walk-off grand slam, cementing the 9-0 mercy rule. 

North Florida drops to 23-10 on the season while still holding second place in the ASUN standings. 

On Saturday, the Ospreys play a home game for the first time in 20 days, hosting Kennesaw State at the nest. The doubleheader starts at 2 p.m. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens
UNF baseball pitcher Tony Roca (Tristan Larrabee)
Baseball swept by Bellarmine in three-game road series
By the numbers: Inside UNF softball’s 12-game winning streak
By the numbers: Inside UNF softball’s 12-game winning streak
UNF catcher Dallen Leach takes his lead off of third base on Tuesday’s game against Florida.
Mercy rule secures UNF baseball a series win over Seton Hall
UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors
UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors
This was the final game for seniors Dorian James (pictured) and Jake van der Heijden. (Rachel Bacchus)
Men’s basketball collapses in second half, loses ASUN Quarterfinals to Austin Peay in overtime
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *