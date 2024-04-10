UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony
UNF spent nearly $300,000 on OzFest performers T-Pain and Flo Milli
Spinnaker Editor-in-Chief Carter Mudgett (left) interviews President Moez Limayem (right) after his first month on the job.
Baseball (Tristan Larrabee)
(Photo courtesy of UNF)

UNF spent nearly $300,000 on OzFest performers T-Pain and Flo Milli

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
April 10, 2024

The University of North Florida’s annual homecoming concert, OzFest, took place on February 3, and T-Pain and Flo Milli’s contracts show nearly $300,000 was spent on the featured performers.

Headliner T-Pain was paid $145,000, while Flo Milli was paid $5,000 more at $150,000.

This year, UNF significantly increased its investment in the artists, spending almost $100,000 more than last year’s three OzFest features combined, which cost $200,000. In 2022, UNF paid Don Toliver $165,000, and he was the only artist performing.

The contracts were signed by T-Pain’s manager and Flo Milli herself.

T-Pain contract

Maria Steadman, UNF’s director of student life, explained that while Student Government funds OzFest, the Office of Student Life is responsible for negotiating artist contracts.

“We put a bid out with our agent to the artist based on their price, and they either accept, deny or don’t even look at our bid … We just keep working until we find out who accepts and wants to do it,” explained Steadman. “It just depends on who’s available.” 

Steadman said funding for events like OzFest comes from the Activity and Service Fee Budget. A&S fees are currently set at $10.18 per credit hour for students. According to the 2022/2023 Fiscal Year A&S Fee Budget, they were estimated to generate over $4.3 million this past year.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
