Former UNF guard Chaz Lanier commits to Tennessee

Former UNF guard Chaz Lanier, one of the nation’s top transfer portal targets, has announced that he will transfer to the University of Tennessee, according to a social media post.

Lanier averaged 19.7 points per game last season and shot 44% from three-point land. The Nashville native earned first team All-ASUN honors and won ASUN Player of the Week three times. The junior is also one of two UNF players to score more than 600 points.

Lanier entered the transfer portal in April, a month after entering his name into the NBA draft. The guard visited BYU, Kentucky, and Tennessee before announcing his commitment.

