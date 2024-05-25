UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Former UNF guard Chaz Lanier commits to Tennessee

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
May 24, 2024

Former UNF guard Chaz Lanier, one of the nation’s top transfer portal targets, has announced that he will transfer to the University of Tennessee, according to a social media post

Lanier averaged 19.7 points per game last season and shot 44% from three-point land. The Nashville native earned first team All-ASUN honors and won ASUN Player of the Week three times. The junior is also one of two UNF players to score more than 600 points.

Lanier entered the transfer portal in April, a month after entering his name into the NBA draft. The guard visited BYU, Kentucky, and Tennessee before announcing his commitment.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]



