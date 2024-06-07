UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

What will be on Florida ballots this election season

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
June 7, 2024

On August 20, Florida voters will choose which candidates will appear on the November ballot at the federal and state levels.

The deadline to register to vote in Florida’s primary election is July 22, according to the Florida Supervisor of Elections.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning voters can only vote in the primary for the party they are registered under.

For the U.S. House of Representatives, 9 Democrats and 21 Republicans are in contested elections, including 15 incumbents.

Senator Rick Scott is up for reelection this year. The U.S. Senate primary election will feature 5 Democrats and 3 Republicans, including Scott. 

For the Florida Legislature elections, 20 of the 40 Senate seats and all 120 House seats are on the ballot this year. Both are currently Republican-controlled, with the GOP filling 84 House seats and 28 Senate seats. 

The Florida State Capitol building is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024. (AP photo/Francis Chung)

It’s important to remember that student voters impact elections, including primaries.

Susan Trudeau, the coordinator of Osprey Vote, said student voters can have a massive impact on elections, including primaries.

“Do students have a voice in that sort of stuff? Absolutely they do,” she said. 

Trudeau also stressed the importance of staying informed and educated in a world where misinformation runs rampant.

“Social media can be a very powerful tool … so it’s important to remain educated,” she said. “It’s really important to do your own research.”

To register to vote in Florida, visit registertovoteflorida.gov/home. To view the complete list of registration deadlines, early voting periods and election days, visit myfloridaelections.com.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

