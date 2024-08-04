UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Tyler Bell, Volunteer Reporter

July 29, 2024

UNF will be closed Monday, new alert says: Tropical Storm Debby live updates

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
August 4, 2024

This is a breaking news article. Stay with Spinnaker as we bring continued updates.

Latest graphics

8pmSunday
Gallery5 Photos
Latest cone map of Tropical Storm Debby. Debby is forecast to become a hurricane Sunday night and make landfall at the Gulf Coast early Monday morning. (National Weather Service)

Sunday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m.: Tropical Storm Debby is strengthening as it heads towards Florida’s Big Bend area. The National Weather Service issued a new intermediate advisory at 8 p.m. 

Debby is still forecast to develop into a Category 1 hurricane late Sunday night or early Monday morning. According to NWS’s latest advisory, Debby has sustained wind speeds up to 70 miles per hour and is located about 100 miles off the Florida Gulf Coast.

Jacksonville is under a tropical storm warning that expires Monday at 1 a.m. Tornado and flood watches are in effect for Jacksonville and surrounding areas until Monday at 6 a.m.

The University of North Florida

Dining Services announced via an Instagram post that all on-campus dining locations will be closed Monday. The post said that the Osprey Cafe will remain open for lunch and dinner for students who are staying on campus through the storm. 

Original story continues below

The University of North Florida announced its closure on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in its latest campus alert. According to the alert, all on-campus activities and events scheduled for Monday are now canceled.

The closure is due to anticipated inclement weather conditions Tropical Storm Debby may bring when it makes landfall Monday morning.

According to the alert, residential housing will remain open and students living on campus will receive specific information on dining and meal options via emails from the Department of Housing and Residence Life.

UNF employees required to work during

the closure will be contacted by their supervisors about scheduling. 

The University’s Crisis Management team continues to monitor the storm and says it will provide another update Monday afternoon. Sunday’s campus alert urged UNF students and faculty to prepare for the storm. Storm preparedness information can be found here. 

UNF sends out campus alerts via text messages, phone calls and notifications on the Safe Ospreys app. Students can download the app here.

The campus alert includes a link to additional storm preparedness resources provided by the City of Jacksonville. 

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for the Florida and Georgia coasts from Ponte Vedra Beach to the Savannah River, as stated in an NWS advisory on Sunday at 5 p.m

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Florida’s Big Bend area and much of Georgia’s coast. NWS noted in its 5 p.m. key messages on Sunday that there is a danger of life-threatening flooding in these areas and that residents should follow the advice of local authorities.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Debby from a tropical depression Saturday evening. The storm is forecast to develop into a Category 1 hurricane by 8 p.m. Sunday.  

Debby is about 120 miles off the Gulf Coast and is headed North at 12 miles per hour, as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The storm has sustained wind speeds up to 65 miles per hour. 

A tornado watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for the following counties: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia and Wakulla.             

This is a breaking news article. Stay with Spinnaker as we bring continued updates.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Contributor
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
Madelyn Schneider is a sophomore majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn has worked as Spinnaker's news editor since the spring of 2024. After graduating, she plans to pursue a career doing what she loves most: writing.

