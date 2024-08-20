UNF network up and running after campus-wide outage

[Updated Aug. 20: Spinnaker originally published that UNF said they did not know the cause of the network outage but has updated the article to reflect UNF’s latest response.]

The University of North Florida’s wireless network is operating as usual following Tuesday’s campus-wide outage.

UNF announced the outage in an alert on Tuesday at around noon. About an hour later, the university sent out another alert announcing that the network had been restored.

When asked what caused the network failure, UNF responded that it was a “power issue.”

UNF’s latest alert warned that some areas on campus could still experience technical difficulties.

“Network services should be restored across campus although areas in Bldg. 15 may still be experiencing intermittent issues,” the alert said.

According to the alert, the University Police Department’s phones are working again, and people on campus can contact UPD for non-emergencies at 904-620-2800. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.